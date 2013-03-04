Spencer Given Franchise Tag For Second Straight Year

IRVING, Texas – For the second straight year, the Cowboys will put the franchise tag on Anthony Spencer as the club beat the NFL's 3 p.m. (CST) deadline.

Spencer's tag cost the Cowboys $10.63 million immediately against the cap, an increase from the $8.8 million tender he played under last year.

This year, Spencer could play all season under the tag, but the Cowboys could also sign him to a long-term contract, which would obviously lower his cap charge for this season.

But most importantly, Spencer will not be an unrestricted free agent on March 12. Teams can still sign him to an offer sheet, but if he signs, the Cowboys would get a first-round draft pick in compensation.