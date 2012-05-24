 Skip to main content
Spencer Here, Jenkins Not; But Factors Vary

May 24, 2012 at 05:17 AM

IRVING, Texas --Like his teammate Mike Jenkins, linebacker Anthony Spencer could be making a business decision to stay home during voluntary OTA's due to his contract situation. Instead, he's here.

A free agent in March, Spencer got the one-year franchise tag from the Cowboys instead of a long-term deal. The last player the team franchised, safety Ken Hamlin, skipped OTA's in 2008 while both sides worked out an extension.

Spencer wants a multi-year commitment, but says he "can't be disapppointed with being franchised."

"I love being here. I wasn't losing anything," Spencer said. "I think it works out in my favor.

"I'm sure if I think about it hard now it would still bother me a little bit. But I don't worry about it."

It must be pointed out that Spencer had two good reasons for signing his tender a week before the NFL Draft. One, the Cowboys could have targeted a replacement for Spencer in the draft and then rescinded the tag, making him a free agent again well after the first wave.

Second, would* you* turn down nearly $9 million guaranteed?

Jenkins is in a less ideal situation. Unlike Spencer, who is entrenched as the SAM linebacker, Jenkins has clear challengers for a starting job. He's also coming off major shoulder surgery, and there's also no contract offer on the table for one year or otherwise.

Jenkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and no matter what the Cowboys say, it just doesn't seem likely they would sign a fourth corner (joining Orlando Scandrick and newcomers Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne) to a multi-million contract.

Right now, his decision is to stay home, even though the Cowboys say publicly they won't trade him.

"It's a business. If anyone understands, I understand," Spencer said. "At the same time you want a guy like that to be around the team and whatnot. But I support my teammates." 

