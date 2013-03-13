Stadium: Gold Cup Semifinals Head To Arlington In July





IRVING, Texas – Cowboys Stadium will host the 2013 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup semifinals on July 24, prior to the Gold Cup final in Chicago at Soldier Field on July 28.

CONCACAF announced the Gold Cup groups and schedules Wednesday. The Rose Bowl will host the opening doubleheader of the Gold Cup on July 7, which will feature reigning Gold Cup champion Mexico against Panama.

"We look forward to a successful tournament and an exciting 2013 Gold Cup final on July 28, right here at Soldier Field," CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb said in a news release. "We also expect yet another competition fueled by passionate fans [embedded_ad] brought together in a celebration that will hopefully inspire a whole new generation of players."

Mexico will anchor Group A on the opening day, while the United States will play two days later as part of Group C against Belize. The complete schedule can be found by clicking here.

The 2013 Gold Cup quarterfinals will be played in Atlanta's Georgia Dome and Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium, prior to the Semifinals at Cowboys Stadium.

In 2011, the tournament drew more than 600,000 fans throughout 13 match-days, including nine sell-outs. Taking place every two years, the Gold Cup has established itself as the region's most popular national team tournament, routinely drawing capacity crowds and millions of television viewers across the region.

2013 CONCACAF GOLD CUP™

GROUP A: Mexico, Panama, Canada, Martinique

GROUP B: Honduras, El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti

GROUP C: USA, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba

SCHEDULE

(local time followed by EDT time)

First Round

Sunday, July 7 – Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)

Canada vs. Martinique, 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. EDT)

Mexico vs. Panama, 5:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. EDT)

Monday, July 8 – Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)

El Salvador vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 7 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT)

Haiti vs. Honduras, 9:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. EDT)

Tuesday, July 9 – JELD-WEN Field (Portland, OR)

Costa Rica vs. Cuba, 5:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. EDT)

Belize vs. USA, 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EDT)

Thursday, July 11 – CenturyLink Field (Seattle, WA)

Panama vs. Martinique, 5:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. EDT)

Mexico vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EDT)

Friday, July 12 – Sun Life Stadium (Miami, FL)

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT)

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 9:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. EDT)

Saturday, July 13 – Rio Tinto Stadium (Salt Lake City, UT)

USA vs. Cuba, 1:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. EDT)

Costa Rica vs. Belize, 4:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, July 14 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Martinique vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. (4 p.m. EDT)

Panama vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. EDT)

Monday, July 15 – BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, TX)

El Salvador vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT)

Honduras vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. EDT)

Tuesday, July 16 – Rentschler Field (Hartford, CT)

Cuba vs. Belize, 5:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. EDT)

USA vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m. (8 p.m. EDT)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 20 – Georgia Dome (Atlanta, GA)

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, TBD (x)

Group A winner vs. Group B/C third-place, TBD (x)

x-matches scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local (3 p.m. and 6 p.m. EDT) with order TBD

Sunday, July 21 – M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, TBD (y)

Group C winner vs. Group A/B third place, TBD (y)

y-matches scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local (4 p.m. and 7 p.m. EDT) with order TBD

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 24 – Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, TX)

X quarterfinal winners, TBD (z)

Y quarterfinal winners, TBD (z)

z-matches scheduled for 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. local (7 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT) with order TBD