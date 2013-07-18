Stadium: Team Hosts Free Coaches Clinic Before Camp





Garrett, along with the rest of his coaching staff and owner/general manager Jerry Jones, addressed the participants and fielded questions. Former Cowboy Tony Casillas also spoke to the participants about Heads Up Football, which is an NFL effort to make football a better and safer game.

Garrett spoke to the participants on a podium, calling coaching "the greatest profession in the world." He said every coach must have a passion for it and demonstrate it every day so others can follow their lead.

"Encouragement is the oxygen of the soul," Garrett said. "I don't care if you're talking about kids who are 8 years old, 18 years old, 28 or 38 years old, they need encouragement."

Offensive coordinator Bill Callahan spoke about the need to have conviction and a belief in a specific area to be great at. He said when he went to the Jets and worked with Mark Sanchez as a rookie quarterback, the group in New York focused on the running game and made a vow to lead the league in rushing and help their young signal caller.

"With that being said, we talked about it, we emphasized it, we coached it, we preached it, we believed in it, we committed to that, and then it happened," Callahan said.

He also talked about the need to focus on players rather than plays and to keep everything simple.

"It's not about the system," Callahan said. "It's about what your players can do. So as you start to think about how you're going to fashion your system to your players, give that some thought. Who are your best players? How am I going to get them the ball? What am I going to do to ensure that we're going to have offensive success? You've got to think players first."