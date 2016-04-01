Staff Writers Give Their "Two Cents" With Cowboys' Personalized Mock Draft

IRVING, Texas – The calendar has now turned to April, putting us at least in the same month as the NFL Draft, which is set for April 28-30.
The Cowboys have their highest draft pick in 25 years when they went No. 1 overall. The speculation on their fourth pick is all over the map, even with the Cowboys' own writers who not only tried to speculate this pick, but all of their draft picks in 2016.
Here are the first full mock drafts from Bryan Broaddus, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips.
|Bryan
|David
|Nick
|Rob
|Round 1
4
|Ezekiel
Elliott
RB - Ohio St.
|Joey
Bosa
DE - Ohio St.
|MylesJack
LB - UCLA
|Joey
Bosa
DE - Ohio St.
|Round 2
34
Karl Joseph
S - West Virginia
Howard
CB - Baylor
Fuller
WR - Notre Dame
Jackson III
CB - Houston
67
Blair
DE - Appalachian St.
Prescott
QB - Miss. St.
QB - Penn St.
Dixon
RB - Louisiana Tech
101
Higgins
WR - Colorado St.
Taylor
RB - Florida
Collins
RB - Arkansas
Cooper
WR - South Carolina
135
Brissett
QB - N. Carolina St.
Miller
CB - SE Louisiana
Smith
LB - Notre Dame
Allen
QB - Arkansas
189
Vitale
FB - Northwestern
Holmes
DE - Montana
Worley
CB - West Virginia
Martinez
LB - Stanford
212
Harris
CB - Texas A&M
North
WR - Tennessee
Lee
WR - Baylor
Lucas
S - Penn S.
Round
6
216
OG - Washington St.
CB - LSU
OT - San Diego St.
C - Texas A&M
6
217
WR - Texas Tech
LB - Wisconsin
S - Midwestern St.
OT - Stanford
Bryan Broaddus: With all the questions at the top of this board, Ezekiel Elliott makes the most sense. He is a complete football player in every sense of the word. He would be an outstanding why to start this draft. Karl Joseph is a big time hitter and ball hawk. Could pair him with Byron Jones and be solid for years to come. Don't let the small school fool you are Ronald Blair, he can play. Rashard Higgins is super productive at all levels on the field. Jacoby Brissett has all the physical tools you want in a quarterback. Dan Vitale played for these coaches in the Senior Bowl. De'Vante Harris is a local kid with cover ability. Joe Dahl played offensive tackle but will likely play inside at guard. Jakeem Grant gives the return game a spark with his speed.
David Helman: My apologies if the Joey Bosa pick is a boring one. It's not a splashy addition, but Bosa is a versatile talent who can rush the passer and defend the run. I'd expect him to contribute from Day 1 and play many years in Dallas. With the pass rush addressed, Howard gives the Cowboys a long, athletic corner who can be the future of the position. Prescott and Taylor are both SEC guys who won't start right away, but could turn into special talents. The rest of my picks all boast intriguing traits – particularly Holmes, who could be one of this draft's hidden gems.
Nick Eatman: This pick is certainly dependent on the diagnosis of Jack's injury, but if he checks out well, this could by the dynamic player this defense needs. Jack is a versatile, catalytic playmaker who instantly makes them better. If he's not available because of injury, I would probably look to Noah Spence. If I thought Baylor's Coleman would be around in the second, I would go that route but Fuller is the speedy threat they need. Hackenberg needs to develop and this is a good spot for that. With that supplemental fourth-round pick, why not take a chance here. Smith might not ever be the same, but I'd be willing to take a risk on what was supposed to be a Top 10 pick. And no mock draft of mine would be complete without an alma mater selection to round it off. Probably a little rich for my MSU kid but that's the latest pick on the board.
Rob Phillips: Bosa has been a polarizing mock draft pick in the eyes of Cowboys fans. He's talented, but how high is his ceiling? Can he be an elite pass rusher? Fans have wondered aloud all winter, but I still think he makes the most sense at No. 4 if indeed the team doesn't feel pressured to draft a developmental backup quarterback with their first pick, as Jerry Jones has indicated. The Cowboys have taken steps to address their defensive line in free agency, but they need another pressure player, and Bosa has the type of motor needed to play for Rod Marinelli. Jackson is a talented cover corner who would add quality depth in the secondary if he's still around at No. 34. In Rounds 3 and 4 I addressed offensive needs at running back, developmental quarterback and wide receiver. Brandon Allen doesn't have prototypical height, but he's accurate and he played in a pro-style offense at Arkansas. History isn't kind to third-day quarterback picks developing into NFL starters, but with time in the Cowboys' system, Allen could be groomed into a quarterback who eventually can capably run the offense.