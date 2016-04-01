Staff Writers Give Their "Two Cents" With Cowboys' Personalized Mock Draft

IRVING, Texas – The calendar has now turned to April, putting us at least in the same month as the NFL Draft, which is set for April 28-30.

The Cowboys have their highest draft pick in 25 years when they went No. 1 overall. The speculation on their fourth pick is all over the map, even with the Cowboys' own writers who not only tried to speculate this pick, but all of their draft picks in 2016.

Here are the first full mock drafts from Bryan Broaddus, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips.

Bryan

David

Nick

Rob

Round 1

4 Ezekiel

Elliott

RB - Ohio St.



Joey

Bosa

DE - Ohio St.

MylesJack

LB - UCLA

Joey

Bosa

DE - Ohio St.

Round 2

34

Karl Joseph

S - West Virginia

Xavien

Howard

CB - Baylor

Will

Fuller

WR - Notre Dame

William

Jackson III

CB - Houston

Round 3

67 Ronald

Blair

DE - Appalachian St.

Dak

Prescott

QB - Miss. St.

ChristianHackenberg

QB - Penn St.

Kenneth

Dixon

RB - Louisiana Tech Round 4

101 Rashard

Higgins

WR - Colorado St.

Kelvin

Taylor

RB - Florida

Alex

Collins

RB - Arkansas

Pharoh

Cooper

WR - South Carolina Round 4

135 Jacoby

Brissett

QB - N. Carolina St.

Harlan

Miller

CB - SE Louisiana

Jaylon

Smith

LB - Notre Dame

Brandon

Allen

QB - Arkansas Round 6

189 Dan

Vitale

FB - Northwestern

Tyrone

Holmes

DE - Montana

Daryl

Worley

CB - West Virginia

Blake

Martinez

LB - Stanford Round 6

212 De'Vante

Harris

CB - Texas A&M

Marquez

North

WR - Tennessee

Jay

Lee

WR - Baylor

Jordan

Lucas

S - Penn S.

Round

6

216 JoeDahl

OG - Washington St. RashardRobinson

CB - LSU PearceSlater

OT - San Diego St. MikeMatthews

C - Texas A&M Round

6

217 JakeemGrant

WR - Texas Tech JoeSchobert

LB - Wisconsin MarquiChristian

S - Midwestern St. KyleMurphy

OT - Stanford











Bryan Broaddus: With all the questions at the top of this board, Ezekiel Elliott makes the most sense. He is a complete football player in every sense of the word. He would be an outstanding why to start this draft. Karl Joseph is a big time hitter and ball hawk. Could pair him with Byron Jones and be solid for years to come. Don't let the small school fool you are Ronald Blair, he can play. Rashard Higgins is super productive at all levels on the field. Jacoby Brissett has all the physical tools you want in a quarterback. Dan Vitale played for these coaches in the Senior Bowl. De'Vante Harris is a local kid with cover ability. Joe Dahl played offensive tackle but will likely play inside at guard. Jakeem Grant gives the return game a spark with his speed.

David Helman: My apologies if the Joey Bosa pick is a boring one. It's not a splashy addition, but Bosa is a versatile talent who can rush the passer and defend the run. I'd expect him to contribute from Day 1 and play many years in Dallas. With the pass rush addressed, Howard gives the Cowboys a long, athletic corner who can be the future of the position. Prescott and Taylor are both SEC guys who won't start right away, but could turn into special talents. The rest of my picks all boast intriguing traits – particularly Holmes, who could be one of this draft's hidden gems.

Nick Eatman: This pick is certainly dependent on the diagnosis of Jack's injury, but if he checks out well, this could by the dynamic player this defense needs. Jack is a versatile, catalytic playmaker who instantly makes them better. If he's not available because of injury, I would probably look to Noah Spence. If I thought Baylor's Coleman would be around in the second, I would go that route but Fuller is the speedy threat they need. Hackenberg needs to develop and this is a good spot for that. With that supplemental fourth-round pick, why not take a chance here. Smith might not ever be the same, but I'd be willing to take a risk on what was supposed to be a Top 10 pick. And no mock draft of mine would be complete without an alma mater selection to round it off. Probably a little rich for my MSU kid but that's the latest pick on the board.