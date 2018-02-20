Star Evaluation: Beasley's Numbers Fell in 2017, But Continued Rare TD Streak

Nick Eatman

While free agency officially begins in March, roster turnover isn't too far away. The Cowboys will indeed add and presumably release players, along with letting some go without a new contract.

However, the majority of the 2018 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will preview those players, analyzing where they've been and where they're going.

Today, we'll continue the series with wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Views of #11 Wide Receiver Cole Beasley from the 2017-18 Regular Season.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) reaches up to catch a pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) reaches up to catch a pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch while being covered by New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) during a NFL football game Sunday September 10, 2017 in Dallas. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch while being covered by New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) during a NFL football game Sunday September 10, 2017 in Dallas. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a one handed catch with the ball behind his shoulder during the Sunday Night NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on September 10, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Dallas wins 19-3. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a one handed catch with the ball behind his shoulder during the Sunday Night NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on September 10, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Dallas wins 19-3. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

10 September 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 September 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs the football during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 19-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs the football during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 19-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

17 September 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 September 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

17 September 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 September 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) heads downfield during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in Denver, Colo. The Broncos won the game, 42-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) heads downfield during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in Denver, Colo. The Broncos won the game, 42-17. (Greg Trott via AP)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in coverage as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs a route during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas won 28-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in coverage as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs a route during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas won 28-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Tyvon Branch (27) as he catches a third quarter pass for a gain of 4 yards to the Cardinals 39 yard line during the 2017 NFL week 3 regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cowboys won the game 28-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Tyvon Branch (27) as he catches a third quarter pass for a gain of 4 yards to the Cardinals 39 yard line during the 2017 NFL week 3 regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cowboys won the game 28-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is hit by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is hit by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

01 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 4 regular season 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
01 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 4 regular season 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch a 2017 NFL week 4 regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 35-30. (James D. Smith via AP)
Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch a 2017 NFL week 4 regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 35-30. (James D. Smith via AP)

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

08 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 5 regular season 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
08 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 5 regular season 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

08 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 5 regular season 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
08 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 5 regular season 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

DAL vs GB
DAL vs GB

22 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs 47 yards with a screen pass with under two minutes to go in the game during a 2016 NFL week 4 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 2, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers, 24-17. (James D. Smith via AP)
Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs 47 yards with a screen pass with under two minutes to go in the game during a 2016 NFL week 4 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 2, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers, 24-17. (James D. Smith via AP)

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch during a 2016 NFL week 4 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 2, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers, 24-17. (James D. Smith via AP)
Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch during a 2016 NFL week 4 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 2, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers, 24-17. (James D. Smith via AP)

22 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

28 October 2017: Cole Beasley of the Dallas Cowboys departing for their game at the Washington Redskins at DFW Airport, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
28 October 2017: Cole Beasley
of the Dallas Cowboys departing for their game at the Washington Redskins at DFW Airport, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DAL Vs KC
DAL Vs KC

DAL Vs KC
DAL Vs KC

DAL Vs KC
DAL Vs KC

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DAL Vs KC
DAL Vs KC

DAL Vs KC
DAL Vs KC

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DAL Vs KC
DAL Vs KC

DAL Vs ATL Departure
DAL Vs ATL Departure

DAL Vs ATL
DAL Vs ATL

DAL Vs ATL
DAL Vs ATL

DAL Vs ATL
DAL Vs ATL

DAL Vs ATL
DAL Vs ATL

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) in coverage as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs a route during a week 10 NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 27-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) in coverage as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs a route during a week 10 NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 27-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

12 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
12 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

12 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
12 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DAL Vs ATL
DAL Vs ATL

19 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 11 regular season 37-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
19 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 11 regular season 37-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DAL vs LAC
DAL vs LAC

DAL vs LAC
DAL vs LAC

23 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

23 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

23 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

30 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 13 regular season 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
30 November 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 13 regular season 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

09 December 2017: Cole Beasley of the Dallas Cowboys during their departure to the game with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
09 December 2017: Cole Beasley
of the Dallas Cowboys during their departure to the game with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

10 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs the ball deep for a first down against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs the ball deep for a first down against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

24 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
24 December 2017: Cole Beasley (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

What's Been Good:

Beasley finds a way to get touchdowns. In fact, in the last 20 years, only three Cowboys have had four straight seasons of at least four touchdown catches, including Beasley, who joined both Dez Bryant and Patrick Crayton in that club. Beasley caught four TDs last year, with two each coming in home games vs. Green Bay and Kansas City.

What's Been Bad:

Beasley's numbers overall went down dramatically in 2017 as defenses made a valiant effort to stop him from making consistent plays. Coming off a year in which he caught 75 balls for 833 yards, Beasley was held to just 36 catches and 314 yards – the lowest numbers since his rookie year in 2012.

2017 Highlight:

Stat-wise wasn't the best for Beasley in 2017, but it's unlikely he has had, or even will have, a better catch than the one he snagged in the season opener against the Giants. Beasley basically caught the ball of his back neck while trying to still move for first-down yardage. It was certainly a highlight in the Cowboys' 19-3 win over New York and one of the best catches by any NFL receiver during the season.

What's Next:

Let's see how this entire wide receiver position shakes out. Obviously there are some decisions the Cowboys need to make regarding players on the roster and pending free agents. It's also expected the team will address this position in the draft, likely in the first two or three rounds. All of that will affect Beasley, who has proven to be a dynamic player when surrounded by some playmakers both in the running game and the passing game. Look for Beasley to have improved numbers next season.

  • The upmost respect was paid to Cole Beasley in 2017 when opponents centered their game plans around trying to deny him the ball.
  • Beasley had developed quite a reputation as a reliable target during the most critical times during games.
  • His ability to find space and finish gave opponents problems and defensive coordinators worked none stop to try and take that option away from the Cowboys.
  • The focus for years had been limiting Dez Bryant and Jason Witten but with the emergence of Beasley that focus shifted and actually paid off.
  • Beasley had not faced his share of double teams out of the slot.
  • The plan to not allow him escape routes while limiting his quickness was a big part in the reduction of his numbers.
  • Opponents just were not going to let him operate in those one-on-one situations.
  • What had to be frustrating for Beasley was there were times during the year where they had schemed him the ball but due to circumstances beyond his control, the ball ended up going another direction.
  • This offense needs Cole Beasley to once again be that high target/high reception guy regardless how opponents play him.
  • His impact on the game is to great to allow opponents to take that away.

