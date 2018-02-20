Star Evaluation: Beasley's Numbers Fell in 2017, But Continued Rare TD Streak

What's Been Good:

Beasley finds a way to get touchdowns. In fact, in the last 20 years, only three Cowboys have had four straight seasons of at least four touchdown catches, including Beasley, who joined both Dez Bryant and Patrick Crayton in that club. Beasley caught four TDs last year, with two each coming in home games vs. Green Bay and Kansas City.

What's Been Bad:

Beasley's numbers overall went down dramatically in 2017 as defenses made a valiant effort to stop him from making consistent plays. Coming off a year in which he caught 75 balls for 833 yards, Beasley was held to just 36 catches and 314 yards – the lowest numbers since his rookie year in 2012.

2017 Highlight:

Stat-wise wasn't the best for Beasley in 2017, but it's unlikely he has had, or even will have, a better catch than the one he snagged in the season opener against the Giants. Beasley basically caught the ball of his back neck while trying to still move for first-down yardage. It was certainly a highlight in the Cowboys' 19-3 win over New York and one of the best catches by any NFL receiver during the season.

What's Next: