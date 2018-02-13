Star Evaluation: Byron Jones Is Versatile, But Determining Role Crucial

What's Been Good:

Since his rookie season in 2015, Jones has done whatever is asked of him in the secondary. He has played corner. He has played safety. He has played the nickel. He has successfully defended some of the NFL's best tight ends. Jones' combination of size (6-0, 205) and elite speed – The New York Times recently clocked him as the NFL's fastest defensive back – makes him an asset against the new wave of downfield pass-catching tight ends.

What's Been Bad:

Jones played mostly safety the last two seasons, and during last year's training camp, he appeared to find a comfort level as a playmaker back there. Yet he found himself playing closer to the line of scrimmage last season, and by the end of the year, Kavon Frazier had earned additional playing time in what evolved into a safety rotation. Jones' average defensive snaps dropped from 62.5 in the first 11 games to 44.6 snaps over the final five games. Jones did record his second career interception in 2017 – a pick-six to close out the Washington Redskins in Week 8 – but has acknowledged he must produce more takeaways for the defense. That's a priority for Rod Marinelli's entire group.

2017 Highlight:

Jones had six pass breakups last season, but none more important than his third-down deflection against Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook – the hero of the Packers' divisional-round upset win over Dallas in 2016. Jones' breakup forced Oakland to punt with 6:42 remaining, and the Cowboys would score the deciding field goal on the next drive to ultimately keep their playoff hopes afloat.

