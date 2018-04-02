Star Evaluation: Charlton Looking To Build Off Last 5 Games of Rookie Year

Apr 02, 2018 at 09:31 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

While the first couple of waves of free agency have passed, it's never too late to upgrade the roster, something the Cowboys will try to do at the end of this month with the NFL Draft.

Even with that, the majority of the 2018 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will preview those players, analyzing where they've been and where they're going.

Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end Taco Charlton.

Taco Charlton 2017-18 Regular Season

Views of #97 Defensive End Taco Charlton from the 2017-18 Regular Season.

10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1 / 115

10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-1-2-2.jpg
2 / 115
97-charlton-week-1-3-2.jpg
3 / 115
97-charlton-week-1-4-2.jpg
4 / 115
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 19-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 19-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
6 / 115

10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
7 / 115

10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys' Taco Charlton, left, swaps jerseys with New York Giants' Roger Lewis, right, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
8 / 115

Dallas Cowboys' Taco Charlton, left, swaps jerseys with New York Giants' Roger Lewis, right, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/AP Images
97-charlton-week-1-9-2.jpg
9 / 115
10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 / 115

10 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 1 regular season 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
11 / 115

17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
12 / 115

17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) on the sidelines during second quarter action against the Denver Broncos in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver ,Colo. September 17, 2017. (Photo via Eric Bakke)
13 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) on the sidelines during second quarter action against the Denver Broncos in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver ,Colo. September 17, 2017. (Photo via Eric Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during an NFL regular season football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in Denver. The Broncos won, 42-17. (Ric Tapia via AP)
14 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during an NFL regular season football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in Denver. The Broncos won, 42-17. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 / 115

17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
16 / 115

17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 / 115

17 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 2 regular season 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-2-8-2.jpg
18 / 115
97-charlton-week-2-9-2.jpg
19 / 115
25 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 3 regular season 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20 / 115

25 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 3 regular season 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 3 regular season 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
21 / 115

25 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 3 regular season 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 3 regular season 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 / 115

25 September 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 3 regular season 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) looks on during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas won 28-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
23 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) looks on during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas won 28-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
97-charlton-week-4-1-2.jpg
24 / 115
97-charlton-week-4-2-2.jpg
25 / 115
01 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 4 regular season 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
26 / 115

01 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 4 regular season 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
01 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 4 regular season 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
27 / 115

01 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 4 regular season 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-4-5-2.jpg
28 / 115
97-charlton-week-4-6-2.jpg
29 / 115
DAL vs GB
30 / 115

DAL vs GB

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
DAL vs GB
31 / 115

DAL vs GB

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys' Taco Charlton (97), DeMarcus Lawrence (90), Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Terrance Williams (83) stand during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
32 / 115

Dallas Cowboys' Taco Charlton (97), DeMarcus Lawrence (90), Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Terrance Williams (83) stand during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
33 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
08 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 5 regular season 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
34 / 115

08 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 5 regular season 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
35 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
36 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
DAL vs GB
37 / 115

DAL vs GB

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
DAL vs GB
38 / 115

DAL vs GB

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
21 October 2017: Taco Charlton of the Dallas Cowboys during their walk through practice at San Jose City College Jaguar Stadium before their week 7 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
39 / 115

21 October 2017: Taco Charlton of the Dallas Cowboys during their walk through practice at San Jose City College Jaguar Stadium before their week 7 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
40 / 115

22 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
41 / 115

22 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
42 / 115

22 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 7 regular season 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97), Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price (92) during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Tom Hauck via AP)
43 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97), Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price (92) during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Tom Hauck/AP Images
29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
44 / 115

29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
45 / 115

29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
46 / 115

29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
47 / 115

29 October 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their week 8 regular season 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
DAL Vs KC
48 / 115

DAL Vs KC

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
05 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
49 / 115

05 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to throw a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
50 / 115

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to throw a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys' David Irving (95) and Taco Charlton (97) give chase as Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith (11) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
51 / 115

Dallas Cowboys' David Irving (95) and Taco Charlton (97) give chase as Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith (11) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/AP Images
05 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
52 / 115

05 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 9 regular season game 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jehu Chesson (80) during an NFL regular season football game on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 28-17. (Ric Tapia via AP)
53 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jehu Chesson (80) during an NFL regular season football game on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 28-17. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
DAL Vs ATL Departure
54 / 115

DAL Vs ATL Departure

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
DAL Vs ATL Departure
55 / 115

DAL Vs ATL Departure

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
DAL Vs ATL
56 / 115

DAL Vs ATL

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
DAL Vs ATL
57 / 115

DAL Vs ATL

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
12 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
58 / 115

12 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
12 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
59 / 115

12 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 10 regular season 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
DAL Vs ATL
60 / 115

DAL Vs ATL

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
DAL Vs ATL
61 / 115

DAL Vs ATL

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-11-1-2.jpg
62 / 115
DAL vs PHI
63 / 115

DAL vs PHI

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-11-3-2.jpg
64 / 115
97-charlton-week-11-4-2.jpg
65 / 115
97-charlton-week-11-5-2.jpg
66 / 115
97-charlton-week-11-6-2.jpg
67 / 115
97-charlton-week-11-7-2.jpg
68 / 115
97-charlton-week-12-1-2.jpg
69 / 115
DAL vs LAC
70 / 115

DAL vs LAC

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-12-3-2.jpg
71 / 115
DAL vs LAC
72 / 115

DAL vs LAC

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
23 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
73 / 115

23 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
74 / 115

23 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
75 / 115

23 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 12 regular season 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-13-1-2.jpg
76 / 115
97-charlton-week-13-2-2.jpg
77 / 115
97-charlton-week-13-3-2.jpg
78 / 115
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) looks on during a week 13 NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
79 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) looks on during a week 13 NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 13 NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
80 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 13 NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
97-charlton-week-13-6-2.jpg
81 / 115
97-charlton-week-13-7-2.jpg
82 / 115
97-charlton-week-13-8-2.jpg
83 / 115
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during a week 13 NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
84 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during a week 13 NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (79) during a week 13 NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
85 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (79) during a week 13 NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
30 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 13 regular season 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
86 / 115

30 November 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 13 regular season 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
87 / 115

10 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
88 / 115

10 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
89 / 115

10 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 14 regular season 30-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks to pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) closes in during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
90 / 115

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks to pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) closes in during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/AP Images
17 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
91 / 115

17 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
92 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP Images
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) during a week 15 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
93 / 115

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) during a week 15 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Oakland Raiders guard Vadal Alexander (74) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) during a week 15 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
94 / 115

Oakland Raiders guard Vadal Alexander (74) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) during a week 15 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
17 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
95 / 115

17 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge as Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
96 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge as Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP Images
17 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
97 / 115

17 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 15 regular season 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
97-charlton-week-16-1-2.jpg
98 / 115
97-charlton-week-16-2-2.jpg
99 / 115
97-charlton-week-16-3-2.jpg
100 / 115
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
101 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
24 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
102 / 115

24 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
24 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
103 / 115

24 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
24 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
104 / 115

24 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 16 regular season 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The award was accepted by Michelle Witten and family. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
105 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) during a week 16 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
106 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) during a week 16 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) during a week 16 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
107 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge in front of Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) during a week 16 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge during a week 16 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
108 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) runs around the edge during a week 16 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Seattle won 21-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
(L-R) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Amara Darboh and defensive end Frank Clark (55), Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97), defensive end Richard Ash, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) and safety Delano Hill (42) pose for a photo after a jersey swap during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24th, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)
109 / 115

(L-R) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Amara Darboh and defensive end Frank Clark (55), Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97), defensive end Richard Ash, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) and safety Delano Hill (42) pose for a photo after a jersey swap during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24th, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/AP Images
30 December 2017: Taco Charlton of the Dallas Cowboys during their departure to the game with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
110 / 115

30 December 2017: Taco Charlton
of the Dallas Cowboys during their departure to the game with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
111 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
112 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
113 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
114 / 115

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 6-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/AP Images
31 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 17 regular season 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
115 / 115

31 December 2017: Taco Charlton (97)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL week 17 regular season 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What's Been Good:

Consistency and improvement. Those are the two things all players much show, especially early in their career. While Charlton didn't exactly jump out from the start with major production, he was better as the season progressed. By the end of the year, Charlton was starting to make plays on a consistent basis. The last month of the season, he had two sacks and eight quarterback pressures. In the first 11 games, Charlton had just three pressures.

What's Been Bad:

Overall, he didn't have a great year by first-round pick standards. But that's not entirely his own fault. The Cowboys admitted they drafted Charlton late in the first round mianly because they didn't like the lack of depth at the end position later in the draft, as opposed to the cornerback spot. So Charlton was picked to avoid having to reach for another player in later rounds. Plus, they knew he likely wouldn't start would be a player that developed, which he did. So, the Cowboys would've liked more than 19 tackles and three sacks for the year, but there is reason to be excited about his future.

2017 Highlight:

His best overall game occurred in a Nov. 30 win over the Redskins. He not only recorded his second of three sacks, but had two more tackles and a forced fumble.

What's Next:

For Charlton, he could probably stand to get a little stronger, which is usually the case for all players moving from their first to second season. Charlton has the build to add a few more pounds and not lose his athleticism. Depending on what happens with the rest of free agency, which includes a visit on Tuesday with veteran end Kony Ealy, and then the draft, Charlton will still be right at the top of the rotation and should have a chance to start.

broaddus-bottom-line-banner-2.jpg
  • Once this staff moved on from Damontre' Moore, I felt like it helped Charlton play better.
  • He started to get work and developed a better feel for how to attack the pocket.
  • With a better plan came better snaps.
  • Offseason will be huge for him to develop strength but also develop more flexibility.
  • DeMarcus Lawrence redeveloped his body before last season.
  • I would hope that Charlton could do the same.

click for more Star Evaluations

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising