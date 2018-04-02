Star Evaluation: Charlton Looking To Build Off Last 5 Games of Rookie Year

While the first couple of waves of free agency have passed, it's never too late to upgrade the roster, something the Cowboys will try to do at the end of this month with the NFL Draft.
Even with that, the majority of the 2018 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will preview those players, analyzing where they've been and where they're going.
Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end Taco Charlton.
Views of #97 Defensive End Taco Charlton from the 2017-18 Regular Season.
What's Been Good:
Consistency and improvement. Those are the two things all players much show, especially early in their career. While Charlton didn't exactly jump out from the start with major production, he was better as the season progressed. By the end of the year, Charlton was starting to make plays on a consistent basis. The last month of the season, he had two sacks and eight quarterback pressures. In the first 11 games, Charlton had just three pressures.
What's Been Bad:
Overall, he didn't have a great year by first-round pick standards. But that's not entirely his own fault. The Cowboys admitted they drafted Charlton late in the first round mianly because they didn't like the lack of depth at the end position later in the draft, as opposed to the cornerback spot. So Charlton was picked to avoid having to reach for another player in later rounds. Plus, they knew he likely wouldn't start would be a player that developed, which he did. So, the Cowboys would've liked more than 19 tackles and three sacks for the year, but there is reason to be excited about his future.
2017 Highlight:
His best overall game occurred in a Nov. 30 win over the Redskins. He not only recorded his second of three sacks, but had two more tackles and a forced fumble.
What's Next:
For Charlton, he could probably stand to get a little stronger, which is usually the case for all players moving from their first to second season. Charlton has the build to add a few more pounds and not lose his athleticism. Depending on what happens with the rest of free agency, which includes a visit on Tuesday with veteran end Kony Ealy, and then the draft, Charlton will still be right at the top of the rotation and should have a chance to start.
- Once this staff moved on from Damontre' Moore, I felt like it helped Charlton play better.
- He started to get work and developed a better feel for how to attack the pocket.
- With a better plan came better snaps.
- Offseason will be huge for him to develop strength but also develop more flexibility.
- DeMarcus Lawrence redeveloped his body before last season.
- I would hope that Charlton could do the same.