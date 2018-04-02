Star Evaluation: Charlton Looking To Build Off Last 5 Games of Rookie Year

What's Been Good:

Consistency and improvement. Those are the two things all players much show, especially early in their career. While Charlton didn't exactly jump out from the start with major production, he was better as the season progressed. By the end of the year, Charlton was starting to make plays on a consistent basis. The last month of the season, he had two sacks and eight quarterback pressures. In the first 11 games, Charlton had just three pressures.

What's Been Bad:

Overall, he didn't have a great year by first-round pick standards. But that's not entirely his own fault. The Cowboys admitted they drafted Charlton late in the first round mianly because they didn't like the lack of depth at the end position later in the draft, as opposed to the cornerback spot. So Charlton was picked to avoid having to reach for another player in later rounds. Plus, they knew he likely wouldn't start would be a player that developed, which he did. So, the Cowboys would've liked more than 19 tackles and three sacks for the year, but there is reason to be excited about his future.

2017 Highlight:

His best overall game occurred in a Nov. 30 win over the Redskins. He not only recorded his second of three sacks, but had two more tackles and a forced fumble.

What's Next: