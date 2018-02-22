Star Evaluation: Position Switch, Steady Injuries Were Handled By Collins in 2017

What's Been Good:

Not only did Collins make the move from guard to right tackle last year, but also came off a toe injury that limited his 2016 season to just three games. Bouncing back from injury and moving positions could lead to some struggles but it wasn't there for Collins, who impressed the Cowboys enough in the offseason that he was given a two-year contract extension. Once the season began, Collins didn't disappoint, showcasing his size and strength on a consistent basis.

What's Been Bad:

There weren't any "bad" moments for Collins. Other than an occasional penalty or allowing a sack, Collins was one of the more consistent players. If there was a downside for him personally, it was dealing with steady injuries throughout each week. However, it was never noticed on the field with his play.

2017 Highlight:

Expanding on the injury front, Collins should be applauded for his ability to not only fight through injury, but Collins never missed an offensive snap. In fact, he was one of just two players (Travis Frederick) to play 100 percent of the offensive plays last season, which is amazing considering there were weeks in which he couldn't even practice in full. Even better than that, Collins didn't play like an injured right tackle, which makes his efforts to get himself ready both physically and mentally even more amazing.

What's Next: