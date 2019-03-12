Star Evaluation: What Will Sean Lee’s Role Be?

Bryan Broaddus' Bottom Line: It's been an interesting year for Lee. The once All-Pro linebacker has been asked to take a reduction in salary, and it appears that he is willing to do so in order to extend his career with the Cowboys for another season. I have a strong feeling that Lee could have balked at the idea of a reduction and forced the Cowboys to release him, but that has never been his style. Lee has always believed in the team. Sure, the money has been outstanding but he plays this game for a different reason. He plays for himself, but more importantly he plays for his coaches and those guys in the locker room with him. The shame about Lee's career is, for a guy that loves the game as much as he does it's taken so much from him health wise. His career sadly will be remembered for the number of games he didn't play as for the ones he did. Maybe this will be the year that without the pressure of having to line up every snap he plays the entire season. One can only hope that for a guy like Lee that having a season without injury would mean more to him than anything.