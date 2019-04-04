Star Evaluation: Predicting D-Law's Future

Bryan Broaddus' Bottom Line: DeMarcus Lawrence is one of the best examples in the history of this organization of: draft a player, develop the player, then sign the player. Lawrence has the right, through his play both as a pass rush and run defender, to demand a significant contact. He is as rare as they come when playing the position -- especially on that left side. There are very few names in the history of the league when you're talking about rushers from that side. Reggie White and Michael Strahan fit that bill during my days of scouting. Both White and Strahan are Hall of Fame players, so putting Lawrence in that type of company is not something I take lightly. My point is that it shouldn't be far-fetched for Lawrence to be one of the highest-paid players at his position. What he does on the field and in the locker room once again reflects the type of player that this organization is trying to build with. The Cowboys want to build around guys that play hard and are great teammates, and Lawrence is both of those. The front office has done a great job of assembling talent throughout the roster, but without knowing what they have offered and what Lawrence's side has countered with, it's hard to point the finger at either side. What I do know is that if they can't come to a deal then the "draft, develop and sign" model has its flaws and that's a shame -- especially with a player that has the talent of DeMarcus Lawrence.