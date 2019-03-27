Star Evaluation: Dissecting Maher’s First Year

Bryan Broaddus' Bottom Line: This might sound a little crazy, but the news of Dan Bailey being released during training camp was almost as surprising as us releasing Quincy Carter during camp in 2004. It was something you never gave much thought until it actually happened. My initial reaction was "Why?" To be honest, I never knew that Bailey's job was really in the balance and I was expecting business as usual for the upcoming season. That wasn't the case. I remember calling the Houston game on the radio, and when Maher made the 57-yard field goal I thought to myself, "Some other squad should take a look at him." Maybe this was the point of the evaluation that tipped the scales in Maher's favor with the front office and staff. Maher did have a good camp with the exception of the miss in San Francisco. You could see the leg strength in camp, so for him to make the number of long field goals that he did during the season was not a surprise. The surprise was the number of short attempts that he missed, which, at the time, was cause for concern. Overall, Maher did a nice job of replacing a legend in Dan Bailey. Where he's going to need to improve is the consistency we expected from Bailey. If Maher can do that, then this move -- as shocking as it was -- will be viewed in time as the right one.