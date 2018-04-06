Star Evaluation: Why It's A Different Defense When Sean Lee's On The Field

What's Been Good:

The Cowboys' record, for one, when Lee is on the field. They went 8-2 last season in the games he played and 1-5 in the games he missed, including Week 10 at Atlanta when he left with a hamstring in the first quarter. Lee's presence is simply invaluable. His instincts and preparation, coupled with his ability to run and make tackles from the weak side, has a stabilizing effect on the entire defense. He once again led the Cowboys with a team-credited 118 tackles and 13 for loss. The club won three of its last four games with him back in the lineup and finished fifth in scoring defense (20.8) and eighth in total defense (318.1).

What's Been Bad:

Lee prides himself on being there for his teammates and grows frustrated when he isn't able to stay on the field. Coming off an All-Pro year in 2016, he enjoyed the first offseason since 2012 where he didn't undergo surgery or work his way back from a serious injury that required surgery. He was able to make 11 of 16 possible starts in 2017, but a hamstring injury knocked him out of October losses to the Rams and Packers and again for the better part of four games in November. The 31-year-old did return for the final four games of the season.

2017 Highlight:

Think Lee was ready to get back to work in December? After sitting out most of a four-game November stretch in which the Cowboys went 1-3, he led the defense with an astounding 20 tackles and a late interception that clinched a Dec. 10 road win over the Giants. The play of the game: Lee stuffing Giants receiver Sterling Shepard for a 9-yard loss in the fourth quarter, forcing the Giants to punt and setting up the Cowboys' offense for a touchdown drive that took the lead for good.

What's Next: