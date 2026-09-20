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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Watch Dak's locker room speech

Sep 20, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

09_20_ Starlights

ARLINGTON, Texas — A much-needed mulligan is in order for the Dallas Cowboys, and they're hoping to make it count against the Washington Commanders. The Week 2 matchup pits two 0-1 teams against each other that are not only lifelong, bitter rivals, but who are both also looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the 2026 season.

Christian Parker and his defense will lean a bit more heavily this week on rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham who, alongside rookie 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs, will serve as two of the younger staples in the defensive unit on Sunday.

The home opener will also feature a locked in George Pickens, working to bounce back from uncharacteristic drops against the New York Giants in Week 1, as Dak Prescott and the offense try to light up the scoreboard on the ground and in the air.

Welcome to Starlights, the live blog for Cowboys' highlights!

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