Starlights: Watch Dak's locker room speech

ARLINGTON, Texas — A much-needed mulligan is in order for the Dallas Cowboys, and they're hoping to make it count against the Washington Commanders. The Week 2 matchup pits two 0-1 teams against each other that are not only lifelong, bitter rivals, but who are both also looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the 2026 season.
Christian Parker and his defense will lean a bit more heavily this week on rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham who, alongside rookie 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs, will serve as two of the younger staples in the defensive unit on Sunday.
The home opener will also feature a locked in George Pickens, working to bounce back from uncharacteristic drops against the New York Giants in Week 1, as Dak Prescott and the offense try to light up the scoreboard on the ground and in the air.
Welcome to Starlights, the live blog for Cowboys' highlights!
First Quarter
first play from scrimmage is a play-action that goes back to Javonte Williams for an eight-yard gain.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
sets up Dak to George Pickens on third-and-2.
move the chains.
also ... see below. #Cowboys https://t.co/cAadIePUs9
good pickup by Javonte Williams to give Dak Prescott time ...— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
Dak ... CeeDee ...
move 'em i saidddddd #Cowboys
Dak to CEDARIAN— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
ANOTHER CHUNK GAIN FOR 88
MOVE EMMMMMMMM
15 yards and now 23 yards on successive plays. #Cowboys
Dak Prescott went through full progression while rolling out and finally decided to do it himself.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
11 YAHDS MOVE EM
Touchdown, Cowboys.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 20, 2026
Dallas marches 66 yards down the field on ten plays for an opening drive score. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connected three times for 41 yards, capped off with a Prescott to Lamb touchdown from 3 yards out.
Cowboys - 7
Commanders - 0
1st Quarter | 10:01
so let's recap:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
play-action set up by the threat of Javonte Williams.#Cowboys get George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb (!!) involved EARLY thanks to it.
Dak Prescott uses his legs to move the chains in the red zone.
play-action causes Washington to bite hard and CeeDee Lamb gets… pic.twitter.com/HH10RCAeaf
big play alert:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
Jaishawn Barham shuts the door on the Commanders on third-and-5 with a tackle in space that leaves them three yards short of the chains.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH LET'S GO ROOK #COWBOYS
DAK AND CEEDEE OUT THERE COOKING BBQ CHICKEN— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
MOVE THE CHAINSSSSS
38 YAHHHHDDDDSSS #Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb with 5:45 remaining in the FIRST quarter:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
5 targets, 5 catches, 90 yards, TD ...🔥 ... and Dallas is threatening inside the six-yard line.
he warned everyone (see below). #Cowboys https://t.co/sk8VeTuile
dammit ... Pickens' momentum might've cost him a shot at a TD to end the second #Cowboys drive.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
Butter is good on the 25-yard FG attempt.
10-0, #Cowboys score on first two possessions and, equally as importantly, their defense forced a three-and-out by Washington.
Second Quarter
🤔💭🔬 in past years, that's probably a touchdown run by Croskey-Merritt on that handoff up the middle ... but Caleb Downs with the good run fit to keep it to five yards.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
fumble by Commanders (recovered by WAS) then puts them on the DAL 22 with 3rd-and-18 in front of them —…
Dak to Georgie Boy.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
move the chains. #Cowboys (12 yahds)
Emari Demercado with a nice run through traffic to make it 3rd-and-1.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
bootleg toss from Dak to Pickens and flag for late hit in the back adds 15 yards to it.
Pickens jumps up and nods.
MOVE EM. #Cowboys
Touchdown, Cowboys.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 20, 2026
Dak Prescott goes up the seam to a familiar target in that area, Jake Ferguson, for his second touchdown of the day.
Cowboys - 17
Commanders - 3
2nd Quarter | 9:55
17-3, #Cowboys lead— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
👀 first three Dallas offensive drives: passing TD, FG, passing TD
total movement: 35 plays, 189 yards of offense, 11:22 TOP, 17 points
defense: forced punt and FG (inside the red zone), 3 points allowed on two drives
this is ideal so far.
OVERTURNED.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
GREAT PLAY BY DARON BLAND!!! #Cowboys #Commanders https://t.co/nsiDArUhbm
CALEB DOWNS WHAT A DAMN HIT/PBU pic.twitter.com/6zoDPrcqv2— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
what a wonderful DISASTER by the Commanders.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
1st-and-goal from the DAL 1:
bad pass, bad pass, stumble on QB rollout (throwaway) and Washington comes away with ZERO points.
WON'T HE DO IT
Third Quarter
pressure from #Cowboys on 3rd-and-9 forces a bad pass that falls incomplete.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
a rare, but much-needed, third-down stop by Dallas to open the second half — #Commanders settling for FG.
17-13, #Cowboys lead Commanders
Dallas' offense needs to find the momentum it had in the…
Dak buys time, keeps its eyes scanning and hits Ferguson for the first down.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
move the chains. #Cowboys
BIG PLAY ALERT!!— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
JAISHAWN BARHAM WITH THE HIT AND FORCED FUMBLE!!!
RECOVERED BY DEE WINTERS!!
THE ROOKIE EATETH!!!! #COWBOYS
In his first play back in the game after being in the injury tent, Jaishawn Barham forces a fumble that's recovered by Dee Winters at the Washington 13 yard line.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 20, 2026
with that touchdown pass, Dak Prescott has officially tied Tony Romo for the #Cowboys all-time passing touchdown record.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
there's still 1.5 quarters of football left to play here.
Touchdown, Cowboys.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 20, 2026
Two plays after the turnover, Dak Prescott goes over the middle to Jake Ferguson for their second touchdown connection of the day. Dallas extends the lead.
Cowboys - 26
Washington - 13
3rd Quarter | 6:32
Commanders miss the 51-yard field goal wide right.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
last two three drives (inclusive of Barham's hit/FF and Winters' recovery) mostly coming up roses for the #Cowboys.
score remains 27-13, #Cowboys lead Commanders.
Fourth Quarter
BRANDON BUTTER AUBREY SAYS WATCH THIS— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
60 YAHHDDDSSSS IS GOOD #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/RZJCAsLYfU
Field goal, Cowboys.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 20, 2026
Brandon Aubrey hits a 60-yarder from the left hash that would've been good from longer too. Dallas extends the lead.
Cowboys - 30
Commanders - 13
4th Quarter | 13:22
WHAT A DAMN DOT FROM RAYNE DAKOTA PRESCOTT IN-BETWEEN TWO DEFENDERS HOLY MOSES— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026
CEDARIAN WHAT A GRAB
MOVE EMMMMMMMMM #Cowboys
Postgame
YEAH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AON8e82vSR— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 21, 2026