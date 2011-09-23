Starting WRs Bryant, Austin Sit Again

Sep 23, 2011 at 08:18 AM

IRVING, Texas --Wide receiver Dez Bryant was dressed for practice during the open portion Friday, but technically did not participate, according to the official injury report.

That's the fourth straight practice Bryant has missed since suffering a thigh contusion in the season opener against the Jets. He didn't play last week against the 49ers, but the team is hopeful the contusion will loosen up enough by Monday night against Washington.

"I think he's progressing on a daily basis," head coach Jason Garrett said. "I think he's done more today than he has the last couple days, so we're certainly optimistic about him."

Fellow starter Miles Austin missed another day with a strained hamstring.

