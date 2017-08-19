Stat Pack: Closer Look at Half-Dozen Statistics From Cowboys' 24-19 Win

An abundance of flags is often the norm during the preseason, as young players try to learn the NFL game, and the Cowboys have certainly continued that trend. They finished with eight penalties for 70 yards against the Colts, bringing their totals for the three preseason games to 26 flags for 226 yards. That's an average of 8.6 penalties per game for a whopping 75 yards. But again, it's not a sign of things to come. Last season, the Cowboys averaged 9.25 penalties per game in the preseason for an average of 81 yards, but during the regular season averaged 6.6 penalties for 55 yards, which ranked in the middle of the NFL pack.