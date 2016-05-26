Stephen Jones: Cowboys Not Currently Pursuing Any Veteran Free Agents

May 26, 2016
David Helman

ARLINGTON, Texas – Stephen Jones' favorite phrase is that "talent acquisition is a 365 days a year."

For the time being, though, the Cowboys' executive vice president said he feels good about the players currently on his roster, and he isn't currently looking for outside help.

"All those things are things we keep our eyes on, but I don't think right now we're ready to make a move on any type of veteran, at this point, that's available," Jones said Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

It's an issue that is raised every year around this time of the offseason, as NFL clubs settle into OTAs and begin to prepare for training camp. Specifically for the Cowboys, player acquisition comes into focus in the case of Dwight Freeney.

Freeney, the seven-time Pro Bowler, is making visits to several teams this month. The 15-year veteran turned 36 in February, but he contributed eight sacks for the Arizona Cardinals as a situational pass rusher last fall.

Given the lack of proven pass rushers on the Cowboys' roster – not to mention the impeding suspensions of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory – it'd make sense if they wanted to kick the tires on Freeney.

But to hear it from Jones, they're far more interested to see the potential of their younger pass rushers, highlighted by the likes of Benson Mayowa, Ryan Russell and David Irving.

"I think it's a little early for us. We kind of like our young guys right now," he said. "Obviously Dwight has had an amazing career – nothing but great things to say about Dwight and what he has accomplished in this league."

Of course, it's worth repeating that NFL teams are in search of talent all year round. The Cardinals didn't sign Freeney until October last year. Back in 2013, the Cowboys didn't sign veteran guard Brian Waters to their roster until after training camp.

The Cowboys clearly feel good about the talent on hand as they head into the summer, but that's not always an indication of how they'll feel as the season gets closer.

