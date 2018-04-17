Stephen Jones On "New Chapter" After Dez Release, Building Competition At WR

FRISCO, Texas –Following Dez Bryant's release last Friday, the Cowboys are moving forward at wide receiver.

They have several returning veterans, led by Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams. They have two free-agent additions, Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson.

And it's no secret they've done their homework on some of the better wideout prospects in next week's NFL Draft.

"We just want to great a very competitive situation, bring in guys with different qualities, which we think we have, and we think we'll certainly (be) very open and could see that happening, taking a receiver early," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "Now whether that's the first round, second round, third round, even fourth round, we're not sure of that, and for that matter we could take a couple of receivers.

"We just want it be very competitive and be able to put the best group on the field that will complement our offense and mesh with (quarterback) Dak (Prescott) and what he does."

Following months of speculation, the Cowboys finally parted ways with Bryant, their top receiver for the last eight years. Jones said it was time for the "next chapter" at that position.

"It's always difficult because Dez was an amazing player for us and won us a lot of football games and of course gave our fans so much entertainment and so many memories in terms of all the great things he did for our team," Jones said. "At the same time, these things happen in our business.