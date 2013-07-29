Stronger Dunbar Feels Like A Different Person This Camp

Jul 29, 2013 at 09:35 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

dunbar_072913_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys


OXNARD, Calif. – A tire and a competition with a group of tight ends start the story of how far Lance Dunbar's come since arriving in the NFL.

Head coach Jason Garrett used an example from the offseason to demonstrate the work ethic of the former North Texas running back, who's been one of the positive surprises of camp thus far.

"We do a drill in the offseason with Coach (Mike) Woicik," Garrett said. "It's tire flipping. It's part of their conditioning. It's really good for leverage. We create competitive situations, four guys are over here, four guys are over here, kind of a relay race."


As Garrett made his way out to where the players were performing the conditioning drills, he saw Dunbar with the group of tight ends.

"All these big, tall guys who are long, strong, explosive, and literally the tire looks bigger than Dunbar," he said. "I'm like, 'Who drew the short straw here?' He goes out there and he does that drill as well as anybody in that group, and that's just the way he plays. He's a little guy, but he's quick, he's explosive, he knows what to do and he loves playing football, and you see it every day."

What everyone sees every day at camp is his quickness, his agility and his ability to make plays as a receiver out of the backfield. Garrett also complimented Dunbar's vision, which is necessary for a player that stands just 5-foot-8. He said sometimes Dunbar's stature can cause some problems in pass protection, but Dunbar never backs down from sticking his head in to challenge an oncoming rush.

Dunbar recognizes his diminutive size. He recognizes that because of that size, he can be cornered into a specific and narrow role as a "change of pace" back. He also recognizes that he needs to do a little extra to alter those opinions.

"I've got to be persistent, keep doing what I do," Dunbar said. "When I do get the chances, make the best of them."

Sunday's scrimmage gave him that opportunity. Throughout training camp, Dunbar's appeared to be the quickest back to hit the hole on running plays. Before the scrimmage even began, Dunbar took a handoff between the tackles, made a move and quickly darted for 20 yards in team drills.

Dunbar knows the Cowboys drafted a running back in Joseph Randle to fill the No. 2 spot at his position. But Randle's time off recovering from thumb surgery gave Dunbar the chance for increased reps with the backups, and even some time with the starters.

He knows the odds of getting playing time are stacked against him. Dunbar uses that as fuel, the same way he did last training camp and offseason when he was a longshot to make the team. He'd go on to rush for 105 yards and a touchdown in the fourth and final preseason game in 2012, making the team and playing in 12 games.

The same spark he demonstrated last training camp has carried over to this year. Only now, he's more familiar with the playbook and what it takes to stay on a roster in the NFL. He said this offseason he's stayed the same weight – he's listed at 188 pounds – but he's stronger and quicker than he was last season.

"I feel like I'm a whole different person," Dunbar said. "I know what they expect of me. I know what I'm doing now. I feel more comfortable. You get better as a player."

Garrett and running backs coach Gary Brown already expect Dunbar to be a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. Garrett commended Dunbar's understanding for how to release, get leverage, take the right angles and get separation as a route runner out of the backfield.

But both coaches have a greater vision for Dunbar than simply a pass catcher, and the running back will get a chance to respond to more opportunities in a variety of roles.

"We don't want to pigeon-hole him," Brown said. "We want to give him some outside runs, the draws – a lot of stuff. Like I said, none of this stuff is determined yet."

So far, Dunbar's answered most of the calls as a running back and special teams player. Dunbar knows he wouldn't have made the team last year had he not been able to contribute in the latter area. He recorded six tackles on special teams and was used as a kick returner.

He hopes he can return kicks again this year, but if he continues to demonstrate his unique skill set in the backfield, it's possible he'll be contributing just as much on offense as special teams.

[embedded_ad]

"He's had a really good camp," Brown said. "He's into it. He studies. He's practiced hard. He's doing exactly what we want him to do. "

Dunbar admitted he's felt like he's stood out at camp, but he doesn't have time to dwell on that.

"I don't want to stop," he said. "I want to keep doing what I've got to do."

Photos from Sunday's Blue-White Scrimmage >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more.

news

Role Call: Durden's Path from Baseball, D-2 to NFL

A former baseball player who spent a season in the minor leagues, David Durden is looking to catch on as a wide receiver, after a successful college career in Division II.

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

Advertising