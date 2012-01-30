Super Bowl Teams A Reminder Of 2-Min D

"Two-minute situations have been our Achilles' heel all year," Ryan said the following week. "We can look at anything else. That's the facts. That's on me."

Ryan took steps to fix things for the next game, including use of hand signals for smoother communication, and the defense played better against lowly Tampa Bay. After falling behind 28-0 in the first half, though, the Bucs found success moving the ball in the second half with a similar hurry-up type offense.