Surgery For Dak; 2 More Starters Out For Week 2

Sep 12, 2022 at 04:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – As expected, quarterback Dak Prescott is scheduled for surgery Monday afternoon to repair the right thumb fracture he suffered in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At his Monday press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't yet have an official timetable for Prescott's return to action. Early indications are that Prescott could be sidelined up to eight weeks.

That means backup Cooper Rush is expected to slide into the starting role heading into Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rush made his first career start last year at Minnesota, a last-second road victory for Dallas, while Prescott was out with a calf strain.

"The nice thing about Cooper is Cooper's been in our system, knows our system inside and out," McCarthy said. "We won't be in that position of trying not to do too much or vice versa. Cooper gives us the ability to keep playing (our offense)."

McCarthy ruled out two more starters for Week 2: left guard Connor McGovern, who suffered a high ankle sprain on the opening drive against Tampa Bay, and safety Jayron Kearse, who sprained his knee in the second half.

McCarthy said the club is still reevaluating backup defensive end Tarell Basham, who suffered a quad contusion in the second half against Tampa Bay and did not return to the game.

