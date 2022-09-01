Updates: Jabril Cox Update; Turpin's New Number

"I'm going to go to the center of the defensive line," Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan on Tuesday morning. "Trysten Hill has really had a great camp and has come back with the kind of energy – he's always had the skills and the quick-twitch that we wanted. And [Quinton] Bohanna, the big nose tackle in there. If you look at where we are inside, we're beefed up. And that's what we wanted."

Hill, a former second-round pick entering the most pivotal season of his young NFL career, has flashed in this year's training camp and stands to be a contributor for the Cowboys in 2022. The same goes for Bohanna and others like Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore, to name a few.

It sounds as if the defensive line in Dallas may be willing to run plus-one or plus-two to keep one of the strongest units on the team whole, but it's a numbers game, and that means reducing the number of bodies in one of the other position groups.