Updates: Jabril Cox Update; Turpin's New Number

Sept. 1 Updates
2:38 p.m. – It's almost time for Jabril Cox to make his return for the Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick saw his rookie season mostly derailed in 2021 by a torn ACL, but has now been available for much of training camp after not being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in July.
With an eye on the regular season opener against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sept. 11, Cox's journey toward potentially becoming the impact player the Cowboys expect him to be will resume and, for his part, he feels the only thing to overcome now is finding his regular season lungs - making it clear his knee is back to 100% health.
"I'm feeling great," Cox said after practice on Thursday. "… I think I'm there [in top form]. Game reps will definitely help because there's no better way to get ready for a game than to play in a game - getting in game shape will be one of the main things - but right now I'm prepared for Week 1."
He'll take the field for a linebacker corps that now features both First-Team All-Pro Micah Parsons and four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, along with Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch; and the more quickly Cox can again find his stride the more dangerous the Cowboys already dominant defense can possibly become.
---------------------------------------
2:27 p.m. – With head coach Mike McCarthy making it official on Wednesday - naming Cooper Rush as the QB2 entering the 2022 season - the veteran quarterback again prepares to be the insurance policy for Dak Prescott as the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers approaches.
Rush is certainly no stranger to the role, having eventually earned the nod after joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and proving he was a viable option. As he enters his sixth season in the league, the 28-year-old
"Grinding it out in the offseason and preseason to get that job," said Rush. "That's my goal every year - to get that job. It obviously feels good [to get the nod]."
The competition for the role of QB2 was a bit more fiery than initially anticipated as Rush found himself working to hold off Will Grier, who made waves throughout training camp before being slowed by a groin injury. As it stands, both have rejoined the club as members of the practice squad following Tuesday's roster deadline, but expect Rush to be on the sideline on Sept. 11.
---------------------------------------
11:36 a.m. – During Thursday's practice, wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin was still sporting his No. 2 jersey. But that will probably be for the last time.
Expect several number changes over the next few days, including Turpin, who is expected to wear No. 9.
He'll be the first offensive player to wear the jersey since Tony Romo, and the first receiver in franchise history with No. 9.
Turpin signed early in training camp and was given No. 2, the same as cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who will keep his number. Other multiple numbers include No. 3, worn by both Anthony Brown and Dennis Houston, who is expected to change numbers as well.
As the Cowboys continue to shuffle the roster and practice squad over the week, the full list of changes will be announced by Monday.
---------------------------------------
11:30 a.m. – With two seats still vacant on the practice squad, the Cowboys made moves to fill them - adding an offensive lineman and a running back to the mix. On Thursday, the team signed Qadree Ollison and Dakoda Shepley to the unit, officially filling out the 17-man group, with both players set to join the final practice of the week.
Shepley, 27, is a former fifth-overall pick of the Canadian Football League (2018) who went on to become an NFL undrafted free agent that same season, signing on with the New York Jets before returning to the CFL by way of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He'd make his return to the NFL by joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and ultimately the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.
The decision to sign Shepley is to help add depth to a needy offensive line, while Ollison will join a running backs room that is far from deficient. A former fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, it was current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who drafted Ollison - during Quinn's time as head coach in Atlanta - and the 25-year-old will compete with rookie halfback Malik Davis on the practice squad.
Ollison is a former ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) who could make things interesting in the RB depth battle behind Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. For Shepley, it'll be about finding a way to show he can be productive on the interior offensive line.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 31 Updates
3:26 p.m. – The feel in the air is that Jourdan Lewis will, in fact, be on the field when the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11 - barring any unexpected setbacks.
Lewis has made great strides in his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in mid-August, and recently noted he'd begun running and remains on track for the regular season opener, and this sentiment was mirrored by head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday.
"Doing very well," said McCarthy. "…The goal is to hopefully get him out there on Monday… he's doing really well."
The veteran cornerback participated in individual drills on Wednesday but not team drills, with McCarthy also leaving the door open for Lewis to potentially return to the field for team work as early as Thursday. Lewis is coming off of a career-best season in nearly every category and will be key in trying to keep a lid on Tom Brady and the Bucs offense.
---------------------------------------
3:31 p.m. – The battle for the seat behind Dak Prescott has effectively ended one day after both Cooper Rush and Will Grier were both set free during roster cutdowns on Tuesday. As expected, the Cowboys re-signed both to the team's 17-man practice squad as they continue to finalize their roster, but McCarthy has already penciled in who'll be on the sideline in Week 1.
"Cooper [Rush] will be our No. 2," said McCarthy.
Grier applied some very real pressure to Rush in training camp but was slowed by a groin injury in August that held him out of reps against the Denver Broncos before he eventually returned to play against both the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.
Rush was solid enough to hold off Grier in the battle for QB2, aided by his familiarity with the system run in Dallas by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, having been with the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2017 - his only stint elsewhere being a short stay with the New York Giants in 2020 before returning to North Texas that same season.
---------------------------------------
2:45 p.m. – After sitting out last week with a sprained ankle, rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith was practicing again during the portion open to the media on Wednesday.
Smith appears to be the leading candidate to replace left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) in the starting lineup Sept. 11 against the Bucs.
The first-round pick from Tulsa spent most of the offseason practicing at left guard but is back to tackle, the position he played in college.
---------------------------------------
2:40 p.m. – Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was not practicing during the open portion Wednesday, still recovering from the hamstring strain he suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers two weeks ago. Lewis has not gone on short-term injured reserve, though, which indicates the Cowboys are optimistic he won't miss much more time.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 30 Updates
8:41 a.m. – There are some very difficult decisions awaiting the Cowboys on Tuesday, and they have only until 4 p.m. ET to make them. The cutdown from 80 players to the mandatory count of 53 must happen today, but it's unclear which positions will run rich on the roster and which will run lean, although owner and general manager Jerry Jones did give insight into which category the defensive line will likely fall into.
"I'm going to go to the center of the defensive line," Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan on Tuesday morning. "Trysten Hill has really had a great camp and has come back with the kind of energy – he's always had the skills and the quick-twitch that we wanted. And [Quinton] Bohanna, the big nose tackle in there. If you look at where we are inside, we're beefed up. And that's what we wanted."
Hill, a former second-round pick entering the most pivotal season of his young NFL career, has flashed in this year's training camp and stands to be a contributor for the Cowboys in 2022. The same goes for Bohanna and others like Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore, to name a few.
It sounds as if the defensive line in Dallas may be willing to run plus-one or plus-two to keep one of the strongest units on the team whole, but it's a numbers game, and that means reducing the number of bodies in one of the other position groups.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 29 Updates
2:11 p.m. – Michael Gallup isn't putting a timetable on his return to practice and game action.
"That's all up to the trainers," he said at last week's Season Kickoff Event.
But the fifth-year receiver continues to make progress in his rehab from February ACL surgery. He's currently still on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, a designation that has kept him out of preseason practice and games.
Last week, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated that Gallup won't have to start the season on PUP, which requires a minimum four-game stay on the reserve list. If not, that means Gallup could be ready to return to the lineup sometime in September or early October.
"I'm back to running routes now, actually getting to catch balls now," he said. "There's not a whole lot more I've really got to do."
---------------------------------------