Notes: Rush Hour; Silenced Lamb; More Injuries

Sep 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM
by DallasCowboys.comRob Phillips & Patrik Walker
ARLINGTON, Texas — Last Halloween, Cooper Rush's first career start couldn't have gone any better: 325 passing yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score in the final seconds against Minnesota.

This year, Rush will have to draw on that experience as he prepares to replace injured starter Dak Prescott for the next few weeks.

"I've been out there before. You just have to draw on that and trust yourself that you can do it and be you," Rush said after Sunday's 19-3 season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. "You're here for a reason. You work so hard and all these other guys do, too. We'll all draw on that with each other and we'll be all right."

Rush replaced Prescott in the fourth quarter after Prescott suffered a thumb injury on his right (throwing) hand that will require surgery and sideline him for a few weeks. With the game likely already out of reach, Rush completed 7 of 13 passes for 64 yards in the final five minutes and change.

Rush won a training camp competition with Will Grier for the No. 2 quarterback job. He was one of two standard practice squad elevations by the Cowboys this week.

Next Sunday against Cincinnati, Rush is set to be the starter.

"You can never have enough experience, so it'll be huge getting even more," he said. "I'm excited about it."

-Rob Phillips (9/11/22)

