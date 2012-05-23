Surgery Thursday For Coale's Broken Foot

Rookie wide receiver Danny Coale is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday to repair a broken bone in his left foot. The fifth-round pick from Virginia Tech suffered the injury on Tuesday at the end of the OTA practice.

Coale's surgery will make it close for him to return in time for the start of training camp, which begins on July 25 with the rookies and quarterbacks only at Valley Ranch. That would be valuable time for Coale to participate and get extra reps as one of the few rookie receivers.

But if not, the hope is he will be able to return at least by the start of the entire camp, which begins July 30 in Oxnard.

Coale is one of the receivers in the mix for the third and fourth receiver spots behind the starters. Wide receiver coach Jimmy Robinson called the position "wide open" and that includes Coale, despite the recent setback. Other receivers in that mix include Raymond Radway, Dwayne Harris, Andre Holmes and Kevin Ogletree.