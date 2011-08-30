Taking Cover: Ware Front & Center On SI

Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware finds himself as one of six featured players around the league to make the cover of *Sports Illustrated, *as part of this week's NFL preview.

The magazine hits newsstands on Wednesday across the nation with Ware likely being on the cover on most magazines distributed in the Southwest region.

Inside the magazine, SI writer Peter King picked Ware as his preseason selection for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Ware has led the NFL in sacks two of the last three years, including 2010 when he posted 15 ½ sacks.

Also featured in Cowboys' section is running back Felix Jones, who takes over as the lone starter. Jones tells SI reporter Matt Gagne, "Being the best running back in the league, that's what I want to do. I'm going to stick with my ultimate goal, which is to play in the last game and win the last game."