Takk McKinley Released By Cowboys, Back in FA

FRISCO, Texas - The housekeeping continues for the Dallas Cowboys as they conclude mandatory minicamp. Having released wide receiver Antonio Callaway a few days ago, signing Tyron Johnson in his place, they've turned their eyes to the defensive side of the ball and Takk McKinley.

McKinley was released by the Cowboys on Friday, two days after signing former second-round pick Ben Banogu to the pass rush group.

A former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, the former UCLA edge rusher delivered a strong start to his NFL career for a team that was, at the time, head coached by current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

And given Quinn's willingness to reunite with talented former players, e.g., Dante Fowler, it made sense he'd look to give McKinley a shot in North Texas.

But after signing onto the Cowboys practice squad in November, McKinley failed to be elevated in any contest thereafter, though he showed enough promise that Dallas opted to keep him onboard this offseason with a new one-year deal.