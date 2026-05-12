Tape Talk: Drew Shelton's physicality pops in run & pass game

Remember Shelton and his buddies on the offensive line helping spring a big rushing touchdown? They'll be doing the same thing this time around too. Instead of Shelton and the left side pulling though, they're crashing towards the middle of the line and it's the right guard and right tackle that're on the move the opposite way.

Same concept, different sides. Shelton and the left side do their part at the start of the play to take the middle of the defensive line away at the snap. Once that's secure, Shelton goes up to the second level and finds a linebacker that is unblocked with his eyes in the backfield, seeing what the running back will do before making a decision on where to fill.