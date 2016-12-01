 Skip to main content
TBT: Last Win in Minnesota Included Rare Overtime Heroics From Emmitt

Dec 01, 2016 at 04:11 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The Cowboys haven't won a regular-season game in Minnesota since the 1995 season, which just happens to be the last year this franchise won a Super Bowl. In between, there have also been a couple of playoff defeats at the Metrodome.

But the Cowboys are certainly hoping a change of scenery will help as they play their first game in the brand-new U.S. Bank Stadium.

But that last road victory against the Vikings definitely had some fireworks at the end. After giving up a last-minute touchdown pass to Cris Carter to the game and force overtime, the Cowboys came up with the ultimate response.

After winning the coin toss and getting the ball first, the Cowboys needed just five plays to find the end zone. Troy Aikman hit Michael Irvin for 22 yards on the first play of overtime, and later found Cory Fleming for 16 yards. Fleming was in a slump earlier in the season because he was having trouble with dropped passes, but he came through with a big catch in overtime. On the ensuing play, Emmitt Smith finished off the Vikings with a 31-yard run to the end zone to win the game.

Smith's score marks the last time the Cowboys have won an overtime game with a rushing touchdown and just the third time in franchise history.

Smith finished the game with 150 yards, but the Cowboys' defense also had three sacks on veteran Warren Moon, including two from Charles Haley.

