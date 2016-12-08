 Skip to main content
Advertising

TBT: Romo Puts Cowboys in Position; New Kicker Hits Game-Winner Over NYG

Dec 08, 2016 at 01:50 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

In 2006, Tony Romo's first season as the starting quarterback, the Cowboys' franchise had been rejuvenated with a shot at making the playoffs finally at stake.

But the Giants stood in the way in an early-December meeting up in the Meadowlands. The Cowboys held a one-game lead on the Giants, who were both chasing the Eagles in the NFC East standings.

The Cowboys were rolling on offense and defense but special teams was an issue as the club had to waive struggling kicker Mike Vanderjagt. Veteran Martin Gramatica was signed but the Cowboys never realized he would be called upon to be the hero in his first game.

A back-and-forth struggle took place at Giants Stadium but Marion Barber powered the Cowboys into the lead with a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:33 to play for his second score of the game. The Cowboys led 20-13 but saw Eli Manning march his offense down the field for a game-tying touchdown when he connected with Plaxico Burress with 1:07 remaining.

But that was still plenty of time for Romo, who found his trusted tight end Jason Witten for a 42-yard gain down the middle of the field to get the Cowboys in position to win the game. All Gramatica had to do was hit the field goal from 42 yards out. 

At this point, nothing was a sure thing for the Cowboys, who had thought they were erasing their kicking problems by signing Vanderjagt before the season started, considering he was once the NFL's most accurate kicker of all time. But he had already missed five field goals, including two in a game against the Colts, his former team. That prompted Bill Parcells to make the switch to Gramatica, who had the entire Cowboys Nation on his side as he attempted to win the game in his Cowboys debut.

He had already made two of three attempts in the game, but this 46-yard attempt sailed right through the uprights with one second remaining, giving the Cowboys a much-needed victory to improve to 8-4 on the season. They would finish 10-6 and earn their first playoff berth since 2003.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
Advertising