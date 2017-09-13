Terrance Williams Limited By Ankle; Updates On Scandrick, Rookie CBs

Sep 13, 2017 at 04:26 AM
FRISCO, Texas – Wide receiver Terrance Williams is expected to be limited at most in Wednesday's practice due to a sprained ankle, head coach Jason Garrett said.

The Cowboys will likely monitor Williams' status throughout the week leading into Sunday's matchup at Denver. Williams has not missed a game in his five-year career. He rolled his ankle on the first play of last Sunday's season opener against the Giants, but returned to catch six passes for 68 yards in a 19-3 win.

Elsewhere on the roster, Garrett said cornerback Orlando Scandrick's hand surgery Monday went well, and he has not been ruled out of Sunday's game.

Rookie Chidobe Awuzie, who helped replace Scandrick against the Giants, also appeared to roll his ankle late in the game. Garrett said he's hopeful Awuzie can continue to practice more after the early portion Wednesday.

Fellow rookie Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is expected to do a little bit more in practice Wednesday after taking part on a limited basis last week, Garrett said.

