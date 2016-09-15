Terrance Williams Moving Forward After Critical Fourth-Quarter Mistake

Sep 15, 2016 at 02:55 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Wide receiver Terrance Williams acknowledged last Sunday that with no timeouts remaining, he should have gotten out of bounds to preserve a few seconds for a potential winning field goal try on what turned out to be the game's final play in a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Wednesday, as the Cowboys got back to work in preparation for the Washington Redskins, Williams was focused on putting the season-opening loss behind him.

"Winning is the only thing that matters here," he said. "I just try my best to do what I can, not just catching the ball, but blocking, doing stuff that people don't pay attention to. That's something that kept me here, that keeps me going, just doing stuff that people don't pay attention to."

Williams knows that kind of critical mistake comes with public scrutiny, but he's gotten support from his teammates.

"The players love him, they care about him, they respect him," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He will handle this situation the right way like he handles everything. He's accountable. He steps up, takes ownership of it and we move forward as a football team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

