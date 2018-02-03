Terrell Owens' Hall Of Fame Wait Ends With Election To 2018 Class

Feb 03, 2018 at 11:37 AM
Terrell Owens' wait for Canton is over.

The former Cowboys receiver – one of the most dynamic wideouts in NFL history – is among eight selections officially announced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, joining Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Selection Committee determined the 2018 Class from a list of 18 finalists, including 15 modern-era finalists, Saturday in Minneapolis on the eve of Super Bowl LII. For election, a finalist must receive a minimum 80-percent positive vote from the Selection Committee.

A Hall of Fame finalist for the last three years, Owens was a star receiver in Dallas from 2006-08 as part of a 15-year career that began with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996.

Before signing with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2006, Owens eventually supplanted Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the 49ers' next go-to receiver. He then helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2004 before coming to Dallas.

Known for his creative touchdown celebrations, Owens produced three straight 1,000-yard seasons and 38 touchdowns with the Cowboys, including a franchise-record 15 touchdowns during Dallas' 13-win season in 2007. Dez Bryant would later break Owens' touchdown mark with 16 in 2014.

Owens played two more seasons for the Buffalo Bills (2009) and Cincinnati Bengals (2010).

In the spring of 2009, the Cowboys parted ways with Owens after reports of a disagreement over his role in the offense surfaced late in the 2008 season. But there was no denying Owens' talent and production on the field. He's currently second in NFL history in career receiving yards (15,934) and eighth in career catches (1,078).

After getting denied the last two years, Owens recently stated his case for Canton, citing his production and work ethic. Now he's in.

He'll be formally inducted this August in Canton, Ohio, with the rest of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

