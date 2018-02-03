Terrell Owens' Hall Of Fame Wait Ends With Election To 2018 Class

Before signing with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2006, Owens eventually supplanted Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the 49ers' next go-to receiver. He then helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2004 before coming to Dallas.

Known for his creative touchdown celebrations, Owens produced three straight 1,000-yard seasons and 38 touchdowns with the Cowboys, including a franchise-record 15 touchdowns during Dallas' 13-win season in 2007. Dez Bryant would later break Owens' touchdown mark with 16 in 2014.

Owens played two more seasons for the Buffalo Bills (2009) and Cincinnati Bengals (2010).

In the spring of 2009, the Cowboys parted ways with Owens after reports of a disagreement over his role in the offense surfaced late in the 2008 season. But there was no denying Owens' talent and production on the field. He's currently second in NFL history in career receiving yards (15,934) and eighth in career catches (1,078).

After getting denied the last two years, Owens recently stated his case for Canton, citing his production and work ethic. Now he's in.