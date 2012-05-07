The 53: Perkins BringsConsistent Production

! Perkins was the first running back inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.





The most important part of each season may be the daily practice grind in July and August, when a team is truly built. As a countdown to this year's training camp, we celebrate the 53rd year of Cowboys football by constructing the team's all-time 53-man roster, picking one player from each season.

Not so much the 53 best players in club history, DallasCowboys.com has constructed the ultimate team, filling out the depth chart and making room for contributors at every position, including special teams, while at the same time looking ahead to how this year's 53-man roster might shake out.

The series continues today with 1963 and running back Don Perkins.

Name: Don Perkins

Position: Running back

College: New Mexico

Height/Weight: 5-10/204

Cowboys Tenure: 1961-68

Why Him? Perkins wasn't the greatest running back in Cowboys' history, but he was the first great back of the franchise, leading the team in rushing in all eight of his pro seasons in Dallas. He wasn't considered a speed demon, or an overpowering back, but yet a player who got the job done by whatever means necessary. The 1961 NFL Rookie of the Year, Perkins made six Pro Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro selection. He went in with Don Meredith as the first offensive players inducted into the Ring of Honor in 1976.

The Role: Without revealing the rest of the list, it's probably rather obvious what two tailbacks will be higher on the depth chart than Perkins, who does fit into our third running back role. In today's game, it's not uncommon to use three tailbacks, and for this team, it's good to have a well-rounded player such as Perkins, who can be used in short-yardage, third downs, or just to take over a series and finish out a game. The third back is generally used on special teams, but with a fast, tough player like this, he shouldn't have a problem in that role, although clearly Perkins' best attributes were displayed with the ball in his hands.