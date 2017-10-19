"The Final Lap" Making the Team Episode 1212 Preview

To help with the tough decisions this week will bring, Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell, the director and choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will invite Kitty Carter back. But they won't be sitting in the dance studio. The talent-focused trio will be exploring The Star while evaluating each dancer. Where do they end up? Who does Kitty think isn't 15 stars material? You'll have to watch to find out!

Only one more cut has to be made, but this season has been full of surprises. It is clear the final roster will not include any more than 36 names, but there is nothing that says it can't include less. With game day fast approaching, the training camp candidates are so close they can taste it. But just like every year, someone has to be the very last cut. And no one who does not live up to the world-class standard will be handed a uniform for next week's game.