The Players' Message Is Clear After Hall Of Fame Weekend: "Back To Work"

The Cowboys have been on three time zones since leaving Dallas for camp on July 22. They practiced eight times in nine days before the trip to Ohio – "an unbelievable experience that we'll all remember for the rest of our lives," Witten said.

But there are four preseason games left. There are jobs to win. And there are things that need improvement over the final two weeks on the West Coast.

"I think our team handled the last few days really, really well," head coach Jason Garrett said. "I think the biggest thing we try to emphasize to our players and really everybody connected with our team is you focus on each day and you get locked in on what you need to do to be prepared to be your best."