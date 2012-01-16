Three Cowboys Make PFW All-Rookie Team

While DeMarcus Ware was the only Cowboys player named All-NFL by Pro Football Weekly and the Professional Football Writer's of America, the club landed three players on their All-Rookie team.

Making the squad were first-round tackle Tyron Smith, third-round running back DeMarco Murray and kicker Dan Bailey, who was undrafted.

Murray and Washington's Roy Helu were chosen for the team's backfield, while Smith was the tackle, along with Nate Solder of the New England Patriots.

Before suffering a broken ankle in Week 14, Murray was on pace to set a Cowboys record for rookie rushing yards, finishing with 897 on only 164 carries.

Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in the draft and the first tackle off the board, started every game for the Cowboys as the right side bookend. Improving as the season went along, he committed only four penalties over the season's final 10 games.

Bailey, who beat out incumbent David Buehler in training camp, made 32 of 37 field goal attempts, including four that won games at the end of regulation or overtime.