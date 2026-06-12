Christian Parker sees 'urgent' Cowboys defense taking shape during offseason

In the past, Parker has worked under some of the best defensive minds in the NFL. While with the Philadelphia Eagles, Parker learned under and won a Super Bowl with Vic Fangio. In Denver, he worked for another widely-respected defensive play caller in Vance Joseph. Even though it's his first time running his own defense, Parker's predecessors helped prepare him to do it his way.

"I've had great examples to learn from and I was always paying attention and picking their brains on that," Parker said. "So it's not like I was shocked at some of the things that I had to do because I've always been engaged and I've always been involved in that in some capacity, being the title that I've held for the past couple years with different guys. They've allowed me to be involved in their process, which I try to do with our staff as well."

One of the more noticeable differences Parker pointed out in making the jump from a position coach and pass game coordinator to a defensive coordinator is recognizing his organization doesn't just affect him, but his staff and their families. With that, he and his assistant coaches build plans in advance down to the smallest of details.

It resembles the way that Parker wants things to be run both for him and his staff, but also for the players: Being deliberate about how they do everything.

"If it's simple, it's important," Parker said. "So how are we tackling? How are we getting off blocks? How are we breaking the huddle? What is our sideline etiquette to get back and get subs in and out of the game? And then what is the foundation of how we want to kill blocks, tackle the football, play with great eyes and great communication?"

"You can start with that from a walkthrough, I can go to HEB and find somebody who can at least do those things. So we want to go and find the foundation of what we do simple and then allow them to play with a clear mind to express their God-given abilities. And this group has been very intent on doing that at a high level."

In doing things deliberately comes the time it takes to get where Parker and his unit want to go.

"We're still in the undergraduate phase," Parker said. "We were in phase two, I was like, 'We're trying to figure out if the meal card works, where can I park for 15 minutes without getting towed,' all those things. Now, we're still in the freshmen and one-on-one level. We're starting to get to sophomore year, if you will. And then during training camp, we need to quickly be able to graduate with a master's degree in a five-year program. That's how we see the urgency."

Building the Cowboys' defense to Parker and the team's standard is broken down into phases. The most important phase in Parker's mind is Dallas' style of play, which is what he's looking for early on while his team is still in the "undergraduate" portion of the learning the defense.

"The play style is more important than the schematics and the fundamental detail technique," Parker said. "So that's non-negotiable. That has to come to life. No play call is good unless the little things are done correctly. So that's what we're focused on."

From there, Parker wants his players to progress into fine-tuning technique and their responsibilities at their positions. After that comes the part of the process that takes the longest: Getting on the same wavelength with the other players around them, and playing off of it.

"Getting the global knowledge, you kind of start with kind of a microscopic view, but then once you get to that thousand foot view and you're able to kind of understand where those pieces are formed, then that's when you become more versatile because guys can play different roles," Parker said. "You can put guys in different positions from an alignment standpoint, and it all makes sense because they know what the person next to them is doing."

"So that's time. It's never going to show up in week one. It's never going to show up in OTAs. That takes reps, that takes time, that takes walkthrough, that takes players watching film together, on their own, that takes them doing it in the meeting room and us just continually trying to improve every single day so it's 1% better in that process."

When it comes to the personnel on the roster, Parker's 2026 unit will see at least seven new starters in Week 1 compared to the opening game of the 2025 season. Last year, the Cowboys invested heavily in their defensive line, especially at defensive tackle. Dallas acquired DT Kenny Clark as part of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers, and trading for DT Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. It's a portion of the team that Parker is high on.

"Really excited about them," Parker said of his defensive tackle room. "I think we have guys with demonstrated ability to play high level football in the National Football League. I was with Kenny when I was a quality control coach in Green Bay. I know how he conducts himself. We played in this system, which is better for him. Quinnen, same thing. He played in the system at Alabama. They're both mature. They both work hard. There's no job or drill too small for them. They want to get developed."

"I think between those two, with Otito [Ogbonnia] and [Jonathan Bullard] being the vets in the room, it's had a profound effect on the young guys, the LT Overton's and the Jay Toia's and those guys, because they see a direct example of what it means to work every day."

Next to them comes the outside linebackers, a new wrinkle in Parker's base 3-4 scheme that differs from the 4-3 base the Cowboys have run in years past. While Parker's defense will be multiple and see plenty of different looks, their base look will still be different. Nonetheless, the responsibilities of the outside rushers remains the same.

"It's a younger group, but it's a hungry group," Parker said. "I think the job that Marcus [Dixon] and Chidera [Uzo-Diribe], Demeitre Brim, and BT [Jordan] have done with that group has been really good. I think we're going to have the play style that we want. Those guys want to be held accountable. They want to be responsible for stopping the run and affecting the quarterback, and we'll be able to do that.

At the second level comes one of the bigger questions the Cowboys have faced this offseason: Linebacker. It was the only position the Cowboys didn't sign a free agent at, although head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team tried to but the players Dallas targeted decided to sign elsewhere.

So, the Cowboys responded by trading for Dee Winters from the 49ers and drafting Jaishawn Barham out of Michigan in the third-round. They joined a unit with DeMarvion Overshown, who is heading into a contract year and is looking to prove himself by staying fully healthy through a season after two major knee injuries early in his NFL career.

Earlier in the week, Overshown said he and Parker had spoken about the MIKE linebacker position that and that he's been working as one of the green dot players, a challenge that Overshown is more than happy to take on as he wants to become "the guy" for Dallas' defense. It's not official that Overshown will be the MIKE or green dot linebacker, but what is certain is the large role Parker and the Cowboys hope Overshown can play in 2026.

"I think we're trying different things everywhere, but that doesn't change the fact or the responsibility we're putting on D-Mo's shoulders," Parker said. "We know he's ready for it to take that next step in his career. Availability has been his biggest hurdle, and he's done a phenomenal job of taking care of himself. Some of those injuries are out of his control."

"I think whether it's Mike, Will, Jack, whatever you want to call the position, he's lined up at linebacker and he is having command, and he's able to kind of bring all 11 together and control the temperature there. Every great defense has great, steady linebacker players that carry themselves like linebackers, that act like linebackers. He's finding his voice there and he's done a good job of growing in that manner this off season."

In the first-round of the 2026 draft, the Cowboys selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the 11th overall pick. The simple position term of "safety" doesn't seem to cover all the things that the Cowboys feel Downs can do, as Parker has discussed him as both a nickel corner and a safety among other things.

Intelligence, love of the game, and rigid competitiveness are words that have been used to describe Downs. Some have said the same about Parker dating back to his interview process in Dallas. From Parker's perspective, he sees himself in Downs.

"We have a lot of similarities," Parker said. "We're very excited to get him. The thing about him that I didn't know is just he's very inquisitive. He wants answers and he's not too proud to ask anything. 'Hey CP, how do you want my footwork here? Once this happens, should my eyes go here? Should my eyes go there?' Not just the lines on the paper, but what's actually going to put him in positions to help our defense on the grass."

"He's always looking to improve. I think that he's found himself really gravitating towards his vets and trying to learn from them, because obviously they've experienced a lot of things that he's about to experience going into year one. So it's no way you're not going to walk in this building and see a guy that's, 'Oh, that's the first-round draft pick.' He doesn't carry himself like that at all."

In another trait of Parker's that is similar to Downs, he doesn't view himself as the sole piece that will fix the puzzle of the Cowboys' defense. Just as Parker learned from his previous bosses about how to construct a defense as a coordinator, he also learned the importance of those who give him the tools to do so.