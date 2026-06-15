 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Could Cowboys go light at cornerback?

Jun 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
Temp-Mailbag_6_15

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

If Caleb Downs lines up in the slot corner, does that mean three safeties and two cornerbacks in the nickel package? If so, would that require the team to carry an extra safety and possibly go light at corner on the 53-man roster? – Josh H./Wimberley, TX

Patrik: I doubt it, honestly, because they can't afford to. I understand Caleb Downs' versatility, but he's still a safety that will play nickel, not a nickel that will play safety. Also, it's been mentioned he could take some reps at linebacker, at times, depending on the setup. Jalen Thompson will help at nickel as well but, again, he's a safety, primarily. I believe that with the decision to move on from Trevon Diggs and with DaRon Bland's recent availability issues, something he's on track to shed (but, until it's done, it isn't), the Cowboys are leaning heavily on so much young and unproven talent at the position that they don't have the luxury of running light when it comes to having true cornerbacks on this roster.

Tommy: Not necessarily. Last year, the Cowboys carried five cornerbacks and four safeties, and I think they can still do that this time around with Downs, who will probably fall under the safety category. It'll mean that the Cowboys may have some difficult decisions to make come the end of training camp when they need to trim down the roster.

Talking about cornerback specifically, I don't know if that's a position that the Cowboys can afford to go light on given the question marks that they've got there at the moment, so making sure they have at least five so there's options on the field for them is probably not going to change.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Which skill player makes a big jump?

Of the offensive skill guys, who has the potential to make the biggest jump this upcoming season?

news

Mailbag: Will defense take longer to learn?

I keep hearing how detail-oriented Christian Parker's defense is, but does that mean it will take the players extra time to learn it until they are able to play quick and free in this scheme? Those extra fractions of a second needed to pay attention to the minor details can make a huge difference. What do you guys think?

news

Mailbag: Can red-zone scoring be improved?

With talk of a very potent offense, there is one weak area that needs to be improved: scoring in the red zone. With three first-round linemen, what needs to happen to improve red-zone scoring?

news

Mailbag: Returning defenders who could surprise?

Are there any defensive players who were on the team last year that you think are going to surprise us with the changes in coaching and the overall talent upgrades?

news

Mailbag: Interest in bringing back Clowney?

Do the Cowboys still have any interest in Jadaveon Clowney? He had a good season last year, leading the team in sacks. Is it a matter of price or has Dallas simply moved on?

news

Mailbag: Crossover athletes still possible?

Read with interest Mickey Spagnola's column about Cornell Green. Made me wonder why, in this era with so much information instantly available, these crossover athletes are so rare. Has the game become so complex that superior, high-character, high-IQ athletes without football experience have no chance to make it in today's NFL?

news

Mailbag: Players Dallas can't afford to lose?

Which player on offense (other than the quarterback) and on defense can the Cowboys least afford to lose to injury, due to either his impact or lack of depth at the position?

news

Mailbag: Why all the hype for defense?

Coming off last season, the defensive bar literally could not be any lower. The Cowboys defense could improve significantly and still not be an average NFL unit. Why all the hype?

news

Mailbag: No prior head coach on staff?

Any concern there is no coach on the staff with prior head coaching experience? In the past, there have been a few coaches or coordinators who were head coaches. Who does Brian Schottenheimer turn to if he needs some in-game advice or suggestions?

news

Mailbag: Position that needs a good year?

Outside of quarterback, what position group on this current team is the most valuable? And which one do you think needs to have a really good year to get the Cowboys back in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Parker's interaction with secondary?

Now that Christian Parker is a defensive coordinator and not a position coach, how much interaction will he have with the individual players? In particular, how much influence will he have on the development of players in the secondary?

Advertising