Mailbag: Could Cowboys go light at cornerback?

If Caleb Downs lines up in the slot corner, does that mean three safeties and two cornerbacks in the nickel package? If so, would that require the team to carry an extra safety and possibly go light at corner on the 53-man roster? – Josh H./Wimberley, TX

Patrik: I doubt it, honestly, because they can't afford to. I understand Caleb Downs' versatility, but he's still a safety that will play nickel, not a nickel that will play safety. Also, it's been mentioned he could take some reps at linebacker, at times, depending on the setup. Jalen Thompson will help at nickel as well but, again, he's a safety, primarily. I believe that with the decision to move on from Trevon Diggs and with DaRon Bland's recent availability issues, something he's on track to shed (but, until it's done, it isn't), the Cowboys are leaning heavily on so much young and unproven talent at the position that they don't have the luxury of running light when it comes to having true cornerbacks on this roster.