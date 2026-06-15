Mailbag: Could Cowboys go light at cornerback?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
If Caleb Downs lines up in the slot corner, does that mean three safeties and two cornerbacks in the nickel package? If so, would that require the team to carry an extra safety and possibly go light at corner on the 53-man roster? – Josh H./Wimberley, TX
Patrik: I doubt it, honestly, because they can't afford to. I understand Caleb Downs' versatility, but he's still a safety that will play nickel, not a nickel that will play safety. Also, it's been mentioned he could take some reps at linebacker, at times, depending on the setup. Jalen Thompson will help at nickel as well but, again, he's a safety, primarily. I believe that with the decision to move on from Trevon Diggs and with DaRon Bland's recent availability issues, something he's on track to shed (but, until it's done, it isn't), the Cowboys are leaning heavily on so much young and unproven talent at the position that they don't have the luxury of running light when it comes to having true cornerbacks on this roster.
Tommy: Not necessarily. Last year, the Cowboys carried five cornerbacks and four safeties, and I think they can still do that this time around with Downs, who will probably fall under the safety category. It'll mean that the Cowboys may have some difficult decisions to make come the end of training camp when they need to trim down the roster.
Talking about cornerback specifically, I don't know if that's a position that the Cowboys can afford to go light on given the question marks that they've got there at the moment, so making sure they have at least five so there's options on the field for them is probably not going to change.
Mailbag
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