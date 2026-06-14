Former Cowboys DE Aldon Smith passes away

Smith's death was confirmed by the 49ers, who drafted him in 2011. Smith played his first four years in San Francisco, where he set a franchise record with 19.5 sacks in 2012. He also had 14 sacks as a rookie in 2011, part of one of the NFL's best-ever draft classes that included Cam Newton, Julio Jones, Von Miller, J.J. Watt and of course, Tyron Smith of the Cowboys (11th overall).

But after playing one season with the Raiders, Aldon Smith had a string of off-the-field issues that led to being suspended and out of the league for four seasons. He returned to the league in 2020, signing with the Cowboys. He finished second on the team with five sacks and scored his only touchdown of his career, returning a fumble 78 yards in a win over the Bengals. It marked just the second time in Smith's career in which he played in all 16 games on the schedule.