Three Former Draft Picks Among Cowboys' Cuts; McFadden Moved To NFI

Sep 03, 2016 at 08:01 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys cut their roster down to 53 players on Saturday afternoon, highlighted by the decision to part ways with three former draft picks.

Among the cuts made to meet the NFL's 53-man roster limit, the Cowboys released Ryan Russell, Devin Street and Rico Gathers.

Russell and Street represent the Cowboys' last two fifth-round picks, as they didn't hold a fifth-round selection in 2016. Street was selected No. 146 overall in 2014, and he logged nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in two seasons. Russell was picked 163rd overall in 2015 and only appeared in one game for the team.

Gathers might represent the most interesting name on the list, as the Cowboys drafted him in the sixth round this past spring after an All-American basketball career at Baylor. The 6-foot-7 tight end prospect showed intriguing upside, but he was buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Jason Witten, Gavin Escobar and Geoff Swaim.

As for the rest of the cuts, the Cowboys also released linebacker Derek Akunne, center Jake Brendel, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, cornerback Isaiah Frey, linebacker Brandon Hepburn, quarterback Jerrod Johnson, wide receiver Andy Jones, linebacker Deon King, offensive tackle Ryan Mack, wide receiver Vince Mayle, cornerback Deji Olatoye, defensive lineman Lawrence Okoye, guard Boston Stiverson, tight end Austin Traylor, kicker Matt wile and offensive tackle Bryan Witzmann.

Defensive end Mike McAdoo was also waived/injured after sustaining an injury in the preseason loss to Houston.

Two more big-name players have been removed from the roster, but they were not released. DeMarcus Lawrence has been added to the reserve/suspended list, where he will not count against the Cowboys' active roster during his four-game suspension. He is eligible to return Oct. 3 – the day after the Week 4 game against San Francisco.

Darren McFadden has also been added to the Non-Football Injury list while he continues to recover from his broken elbow. McFadden isn't eligible to return to the active roster until after the Week 6 game against Green Bay.

There had been plenty of speculation that the Cowboys might try to trade the ninth-year veteran, who led the team in rushing with 1,089 yards last year. Instead, McFadden could serve as a useful insurance policy against other injuries to the running back group.

There will be a 24-hour wait, but it's a solid bet that the Cowboys intend to bring several of their roster cuts back as members of the 10-man practice squad. Notable names like Russell, Gathers, Jones, Mayle and Traylor are all eligible for the practice squad if they clear the NFL's waiver system.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising