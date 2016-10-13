Throwback Thursday: Nearly 50 Years Later, "Ice Bowl" Still Iconic NFL Game

Oct 13, 2016 at 03:54 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

It's been nearly 50 full seasons since the Cowboys and Packers played in one of the more memorable games in not only series history, but NFL history as well.

Commonly referred to as the "Ice Bowl," the Packers narrowly defeated the Cowboys 21-17 at Lambeau Field on a last-second touchdown run by eventual Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr in the final seconds of the NFL Championship Game, which propelled the Packers to Super Bowl II.

More than the late-game dramatics, this matchup will be remembered for the extreme weather conditions that included below-freezing temperatures. With temps ranging from -13 to -15 degrees with a wind chill near -50, the two teams survived the brutal conditions.

While the Cowboys fans that can remember this game probably haven't gotten over it yet, the importance of the Ice Bowl is considered a transcendent game for NFL history, and one that put the league on the map – along with the Packers and Cowboys franchises as well.

Check out the images for the Ice Bowl between the Cowboys and Packers in the 1967 NFL Championship Game.

TBT: The Ice Bowl

A look back at the 1967 NFL Championship Game, otherwise known as the "Ice Bowl", between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. Game time temperature was 13 degrees below zero. (Photo credit: AP)

lance_rentzel_td_catch.jpg
1 / 29
coach_landry.jpg
2 / 29
icebowl_starrsack_ap.jpg
3 / 29
NFL/AP Images
icebowl_starr_ap.jpg
4 / 29
Anonymous/AP Images
icebowl_renfroheater_dc.jpg
5 / 29
icebowl_renfro_ap.jpg
6 / 29
AP Images
icebowl_practice_ap.jpg
7 / 29
icebowl_fumble_ap.jpg
8 / 29
AP Images
icebowl_andrie2_ap.jpg
9 / 29
AP Images
icebowl_andrie1_ap.jpg
10 / 29
AP Images
gang_tackle_bart_starr.jpg
11 / 29
don_merideth_locker_room.jpg
12 / 29
cowboys_tackle_anderson.jpg
13 / 29
bob_hayes.jpg
14 / 29
bench_warming.jpg
15 / 29
bench_warmers_with_knit_wrap.jpg
16 / 29
ap_91613520167.jpg
17 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_102097594659.jpg
18 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_163432271159.jpg
19 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_230951688087.jpg
20 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_553288782338.jpg
21 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_695901916040.jpg
22 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_703031478363.jpg
23 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_763180928753.jpg
24 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_774790793020.jpg
25 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_973545348977.jpg
26 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_913855981099.jpg
27 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
ap_922263731909.jpg
28 / 29
Vernon J. Biever
icebowl_touchdown_ap.jpg
29 / 29
Anonymous/AP Images
