Titans Announce Maxie As New DBs Coach

IRVING, Texas -- The Tennessee Titans on Monday announced the hiring of Brett Maxie as their new secondary coach, making him the third Cowboys assistant to leave Valley Ranch in the last week.

Maxie had assisted Dave Campo in the secondary since 2008, working primarily with the safeties, and in 2011 they shared the title of secondary coach.

Last week the Cowboys hired Jerome Henderson -- a former Rob Ryan assistant in Cleveland -- to replace Campo, who has since filled the defensive coordinator vacancy at Kansas.

Maxie's contract expired after the season. Although the Cowboys had interest in bringing him back, he met with Tennessee and was given the opportunity to run their entire secondary.

"I am really excited about this opportunity and the chance to work with (Titans head coach) Mike Munchak and (Titans defensive coordinator) Jerry Gray," Maxie said in a Titans statement. "I have played and coached against each of these men and I have great respect for what they are all about and what they have accomplished."