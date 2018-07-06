Top 10: Ranking QBs on the Field in 2018; Dak 7th  

FRISCO, Texas – The 2018 schedule might not include the NFL's two best quarterbacks right now, but is still filled with plenty of great passers, including a future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees.

Every week, the Cowboys' defense will seemingly have its hands full of talented quarterbacks to stop, including some former NFL MVPs such as Matt Ryan and Cam Newton and a few Super Bowl winners such as Brees, Russell Wilson, Eli Manning and whoever lines up for the Eagles this year.

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com decided to rank the best quarterbacks on the Cowboys' schedule, but also included Dak Prescott – coming up with a Top 10 list of quarterbacks that will be on the field in 2018.

Just where does the Cowboys' quarterback rank among this group? Let's find out:

Honorable Mention: