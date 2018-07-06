Top 10: Ranking QBs on the Field in 2018; Dak 7th  

Jul 06, 2018 at 03:54 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The 2018 schedule might not include the NFL's two best quarterbacks right now, but is still filled with plenty of great passers, including a future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees.

Every week, the Cowboys' defense will seemingly have its hands full of talented quarterbacks to stop, including some former NFL MVPs such as Matt Ryan and Cam Newton and a few Super Bowl winners such as Brees, Russell Wilson, Eli Manning and whoever lines up for the Eagles this year.

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com decided to rank the best quarterbacks on the Cowboys' schedule, but also included Dak Prescott – coming up with a Top 10 list of quarterbacks that will be on the field in 2018.

Just where does the Cowboys' quarterback rank among this group? Let's find out:

Honorable Mention:

Jameis Winston (TB) - Blake Bortles (Jax) - Eli Manning (NYG) - Marcus Mariota (Tenn)

10-Smith

Alex Smith (Wash) – The Cowboys will see the former No. 1 overall pick in 2005 twice a year now after his trade to the Redskins. Smith has always been an underrated player throughout his career. While he's just 1-2 vs. Dallas, Smith has had a QB rating over 95.0 in all three meetings.

