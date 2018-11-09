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Top 10: Wildest Moments In Eagles Rivalry

Nov 09, 2018 at 04:56 PM
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by Rob Phillips & Nick Eatman
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FRISCO, Texas – From relentless boos to biting snowballs to flipped birds, Cowboys-Eagles has always had an edge to it.

Bitter NFC East rivals since 1970, Dallas and Philly will resume their season series Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in a midseason matchup critical to the division race.

Leading up to Sunday's primetime matchup, we've ranked the rivalry's wildest moments of the last 30 years – the good, the bad, and the downright ugly.

**Roy’s TD (2005):** The Cowboys won a Monday night nail-biter, 21-20, with Roy Williams’ late interception for a touchdown. Williams picked off Donovan McNabb with 2:43 remaining and ran 46 yards untouched for the winning score.

Roy's TD (2005): The Cowboys won a Monday night nail-biter, 21-20, with Roy Williams' late interception for a touchdown. Williams picked off Donovan McNabb with 2:43 remaining and ran 46 yards untouched for the winning score.

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