Top 10: Wildest Moments In Eagles Rivalry

FRISCO, Texas – From relentless boos to biting snowballs to flipped birds, Cowboys-Eagles has always had an edge to it.
Bitter NFC East rivals since 1970, Dallas and Philly will resume their season series Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in a midseason matchup critical to the division race.
Leading up to Sunday's primetime matchup, we've ranked the rivalry's wildest moments of the last 30 years – the good, the bad, and the downright ugly.
Roy's TD (2005): The Cowboys won a Monday night nail-biter, 21-20, with Roy Williams' late interception for a touchdown. Williams picked off Donovan McNabb with 2:43 remaining and ran 46 yards untouched for the winning score.