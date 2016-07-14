Top 50 Of 2016: Pro Bowl Linebacker Has Never Lost To Dallas In 5 Games

(Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.)

Name: Clay Matthews

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3/255

Experience: 7 seasons

College: USC

2016 vs. Cowboys: In Week 6 (Oct. 16), the Packers and Cowboys will meet for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. For the first time since 2013, the Cowboys will play host to Green Bay at AT&T Stadium. Green Bay leads the all-time series, 17-16.

What's the Deal:Widely considered one of the league's most dynamic linebackers, Matthews has made six Pro Bowls lining up at multiple positions on the Packers' defense. Relentless with outstanding instincts, he has 372 career tackles, 67.5 sacks, 6 interceptions and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Expect This: Matthews moved to inside linebacker in the Packers' scheme last year but has spent most of his career pass rushing on the outside. The Cowboys' blockers will have to account for him no matter where he lines up.

Previous Meetings: Matthews has faced Dallas five times since joining the Packers as a first-round pick in 2009. Green Bay has won all five, including the 2014-15 Divisional Round classic and last December's rematch at Lambeau Field. Matthews' five-game stat line: 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown.

Bryan Broaddus Scouting Report: