Top 50: Ranking Best on Schedule For 2016; Another Cowboy Makes the List

Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee.
Name: Sean Lee
Team:Dallas Cowboys
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2 / 240
Experience: 6 seasons
College: Penn State
2015 With the Cowboys:For the first time in his career, Lee was named to the Pro Bowl roster after totaling 156 tackles, including 11 behind the line of scrimmage. Lee's 109 solo tackles was a career-high, despite missing two full games due to injury.
What's the Deal: When he's healthy, Lee is one of the NFL's best linebackers, evident by his trip to Hawaii after last season. He moved to outside linebacker to play alongside Rolando McClain, and finished with a career-high in tackles. Staying in the game has always been an issue for Lee, who has never played in all 16 games during his six pro seasons, which has included sitting out the entire 2014 year with a torn ACL and missing 10 games in 2012 with a toe injury.
Expect This: Lee should be even better in this 4-3 defensive scheme at the WILL spot this time around. Last year, he not only was transitioning to a new position, but trying to come back from the knee injury. His comfort level should be even higher in 2016.
Bryan Broaddus Scouting Report:
- Coming off a knee injury that cost him the entire 2014 season, Lee made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2015, and deservingly so. Play was outstanding throughout the season. No up and down in the way he went about his job.
- Team leader in every sense of the word. High character, work ethic and competes. True passion for the game. There is nothing phony or fake in the way he plays. Hard to imagine anyone on this squad that was more disappointed in the outcome of the season than he.
- Plays with physical and mental toughness. Off the charts when it comes to football intelligence.
- Reactionary athlete that plays with rare lateral quickness. When he is on the move, he is difficult to block. Always been solid using his hands and had to do far less of it while playing as the WILL. Was freed up to make more plays running to the ball.[embeddedad0]
- One of the best tackling defenders in the league. Don't have to worry about him missing plays. Put on a clinic each week as a tackler. Is always around the ball. Showed the ability to blitz throughout the season.
- Was a factor in New England and Washington games as a rusher.
- Still shows awareness in the passing game. Huge red zone interception against Philadelphia. Never comes off the field and for good reason. Like how the staff has used him more as a rusher than cover man.
- Has a feel for how to attack the pocket and finish plays. Had a couple of games where he was affected by concussions but was able to finish the season.
- Is the best defensive player the squad has.
