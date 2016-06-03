Top 50: Ranking Best on Schedule For 2016; Another Cowboy Makes the List

What's the Deal: When he's healthy, Lee is one of the NFL's best linebackers, evident by his trip to Hawaii after last season. He moved to outside linebacker to play alongside Rolando McClain, and finished with a career-high in tackles. Staying in the game has always been an issue for Lee, who has never played in all 16 games during his six pro seasons, which has included sitting out the entire 2014 year with a torn ACL and missing 10 games in 2012 with a toe injury.