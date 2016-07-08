Top 50: Two Seasons, Two All-Pro Selections Place This Guard Among The Elite

Jul 08, 2016 at 07:15 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

(Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin.)

Name:Zack Martin
Team:Dallas Cowboys
Position:Guard
Height/Weight:6-4/315
Experience:2 seasons
College:Notre Dame

2015 with Cowboys:After missing part of training camp with a neck stinger, Martin started all 16 games at right guard for the second straight year and became the sixth player in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

What's the Deal:Although Martin primarily played offensive tackle in college, the 2014 first-round pick has proved to be a perfect fit at guard in the Cowboys' scheme. According to Pro Football Focus, Martin has allowed only two sacks in two seasons as an NFL starter. He's already a cornerstone player on offense and one of three offensive linemen with multiple Pro Bowl selections, joining left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick.

Expect This:Martin will settle right back into his starting role at right guard, though he's versatile enough to be an emergency fill-in at both tackle spots and possibly even center if ever needed. Expectations become sky-high for a player with the accolades he's garnered in only two NFL seasons, but the 25-year-old is always seeking ways to improve and sharpen his technique. In 2016 he'll look to reduce the eight penalties he got called for last season.

Bryan Broaddus Scouting Report:

  • Highly intelligent player. Mentally and physically tough. Plays the game beyond his years. Is mature and grounded in his approach. Martin is everything you want in an offensive lineman.
  • Outstanding at keeping the front of the pocket clean. Doesn't get knocked back or compressed. Is able to hold his ground no matter how powerful the opponent might be. Good ability to sink his hips and anchor down. Plays with upper body power and strength.
  • His grip is outstanding, as it's rare that you see him lose a man on sustain. Biggest question was his length and how he would be able to compensate for that but has managed to work in a way that has not been an issue.
  • One of the better guards in the league when it comes to balance and recovery. Not often that you see him out of position on a block, run or pass. Has rubber like ability to snap back into place if he is put in those situations. Does a nice job of playing on the move.
  • Since 2014, he has improved his awareness of what was happening to him during the play. There were snaps his rookie season where he didn't look as comfortable on twist stunts and games, but he was much better handling this in 2015. He shows the ability to pull and play in space.
  • Not the type that is going to flop around on the ground. Stays on his feet and with his blocks. There's no question Martin is the best finisher of all the Cowboys offensive linemen. He shows the ability to play beyond the echo of the whistle.
  • Is as tough as they come in dealing with and playing through injuries. Not coming out of the lineup. Two-time Pro Bowl right guard.
  • I could see him work more in the offseason at center just in case he needs to fill in. He has been seeing snaps during the season on the scout team working this way.
  • Rock solid in the way he plays and approaches the game. Coachable in all areas of his game. Takes what is taught and is able to apply it to his job quickly.

50 on the Field

The writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys.

50_stafford_matt.jpg
1 / 50
AP Images
49_kelce_jason.jpg
2 / 50
AP Images
48_dunlap_carlos.jpg
3 / 50
AP Images
47_pouncey_maurkice.jpg
4 / 50
AP Images
46_jackson_desean.jpg
5 / 50
AP Images
45_jenkins_janoris.jpg
6 / 50
AP Images
44_whitworth_andrew.jpg
7 / 50
AP Images
43_witten_jason.jpg
8 / 50
AP Images
42_kerrigan_ryan.jpg
9 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
41_dalton_andy.jpg
10 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
41_lee_sean.jpg
11 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
39_pierre-paul_jason.jpg
12 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
38_eifert_tyler.jpg
13 / 50
Frank Victores/AP Images
37_jenkins_malcolm.jpg
14 / 50
Chris Keane/AP Images
36_barr_anthony.jpg
15 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
35_jeffery_alshon.jpg
16 / 50
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
34_reed_jordan.jpg
17 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
33_david_lavonte_v2.jpg
18 / 50
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
32_evans_mike.jpg
19 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
31_smith_harrison.jpg
20 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
30_peters_jason.jpg
21 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
29_cobb_randall.jpg
22 / 50
Ric Tapia/AP Images
28_manning_eli.jpg
23 / 50
Rick Osentoski
27_frederick_travis.jpg
24 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
26_flacco_joe.jpg
25 / 50
Patrick Semansky/AP Images
25_haden_joe.jpg
26 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
24_staley_joe.jpg
27 / 50
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
23_nelson_jordy.jpg
28 / 50
Keith Srakocic/AP Images
22_ansah_ziggy.jpg
29 / 50
Detroit Lions/AP Images
21_dumervil_elvis.jpg
30 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
20_vernon_olivier.jpg
31 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
19_bowman_novorro.jpg
32 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
18_green_aj.jpg
33 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
17_romo_tony.jpg
34 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
16_atkins_geno.jpg
35 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
15_martin_zack.jpg
36 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
14_yanda_marshall.jpg
37 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
13_cox_fletcher.jpg
38 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
12_bell_leveon.jpg
39 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
11_matthews_clay.jpg
40 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
10_thomas_joe_0.jpg
41 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
09_bryant_dez.jpg
42 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
08_roethlisberger_ben.jpg
43 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
07_beckham_odell.jpg
44 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
06_mccoy_gerald.jpg
45 / 50
Paul Spinelli/AP Images
05_smith_gallery.jpg
46 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
04_norman_josh.jpg
47 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
03_peterson_adrian.jpg
48 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
02_brown_antonio.jpg
49 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
01_rodgers_aaron.jpg
50 / 50
James D. Smith/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising