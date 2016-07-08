Top 50: Two Seasons, Two All-Pro Selections Place This Guard Among The Elite

(Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin.)

Name:Zack Martin

Team:Dallas Cowboys

Position:Guard

Height/Weight:6-4/315

Experience:2 seasons

College:Notre Dame

2015 with Cowboys:After missing part of training camp with a neck stinger, Martin started all 16 games at right guard for the second straight year and became the sixth player in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

What's the Deal:Although Martin primarily played offensive tackle in college, the 2014 first-round pick has proved to be a perfect fit at guard in the Cowboys' scheme. According to Pro Football Focus, Martin has allowed only two sacks in two seasons as an NFL starter. He's already a cornerstone player on offense and one of three offensive linemen with multiple Pro Bowl selections, joining left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick.

Expect This:Martin will settle right back into his starting role at right guard, though he's versatile enough to be an emergency fill-in at both tackle spots and possibly even center if ever needed. Expectations become sky-high for a player with the accolades he's garnered in only two NFL seasons, but the 25-year-old is always seeking ways to improve and sharpen his technique. In 2016 he'll look to reduce the eight penalties he got called for last season.

Bryan Broaddus Scouting Report: