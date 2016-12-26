 Skip to main content
Advertising

Touchdown Pass To Witten Highlights Career Outing For Dez Bryant

Dec 26, 2016 at 05:04 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – Dez Bryant remembered vividly how he felt when the play call came in for a wide receiver pass, but it isn't exactly fit for print.

"I was like 'What?' – that's what I'm thinking in my head," Bryant said. "There was cuss words going everywhere."

It was the play call that transformed a competitive Monday night game into a 42-21 laugher. Leading Detroit, 28-21, facing a 1st-and-Goal at the Lions' 10-yard line, Bryant motioned left across the Cowboys' formation.

Streaking through the backfield, he caught a flipped lateral from Dak Prescott. When the Lions bit on the reverse, he tossed a smooth, slow-sailing arc to Jason Witten – all alone for an easy touchdown.

"I was really nervous," Bryant said. "Now, when we executed the play, I was like 'Yes, that's what I'm talking about.' I hit 'em with the Steph Curry – I threw the ball, I kind of looked and I turned around because I knew it was completed."

It was a play Bryant said the Cowboys have been working on for five weeks or more. And on Monday, it was the standout play of what was assuredly one of the best outings of his career.

On top of trying his hand at quarterback, Bryant had a decent night at receiver, as well. With the Lions willing to try him in one-on-one coverage, he starred to the tune of four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's funny," Prescott said. "If they want to take that matchup – they believe in their guy, I believe in our guys. We'll see who wins."

[embeddedad0]Bryant won all over the field against an overmatched Lions secondary. The one target he didn't catch was a 36-yard penalty for defensive pass interference. The other four went for big gains – including two acrobatic touchdowns.

"Let's let 'em keeping doing it," Bryant said of single coverage. "It's a catch or a PI, one of the two."

In some cases, it's both. Long before he threw his first career touchdown, Bryant made an early contender for play of the day in the second quarter. Facing single coverage from Detroit cornerback Johnson Bademosi, Bryant drew a defensive pass interference flag in the corner of the end zone on a 25-yard pass from Prescott.

It turned out to be irrelevant, however, as Bryant reached around Bademosi, batted the ball with one hand and hauled in a contested touchdown as he fell to the floor.

"Y'all think it was a pretty cool catch? I thought it was average," he said. "I felt like I've had better."

The hits kept on coming as the Cowboys pulled away from the opposition. Bryant put an end to the day's scoring early in the fourth quarter, when he fought off another Detroit corner, Nevin Lawson, to pull down his second touchdown of the night.

Having already tied Michael Irvin's franchise touchdown mark on Dec. 1 against Minnesota, the two scores pushed Bryant alone into second place in team history. With 67 career receiving touchdowns, he needs just four more to tie Bob Hayes for most in the club's storied history.

The game also made Bryant just the fifth player in NFL history to catch two touchdowns and throw another in the same game.

But for Bryant himself, it goes back to throw – which he later described as the best touchdown experience of his life. It's long been known that the All-Pro receiver had the arm strength, and he recalled touchdown passes he threw back in high school.

But to connect with Witten for six points was on a bit of a different level.

"That was one of the best feelings, because I look up to Witt," he said. "I got to complete a pass to him. That's a Hall of Famer. I just thought that was pretty cool. That's one of those moments that's going to forever be with me."

As if the touchdown wasn't enough, Bryant even saw Witten throw up the 'X,' his signature touchdown celebration – as if a memorable night couldn't get better.

"I've told you guys before how proud I am of him and who he's become," Witten said. "He had a great night, some big catches. He and Dak are on the same page and really connecting. That was a great moment for us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Cowboys Offseason: Key Dates, NFL Events

The remaining calendar of NFL events, dates and deadlines is now set and, as such, the Cowboys know exactly how to manage their offseason entering the 2024 season
news

Tyler Biadasz to join Armstrong with Commanders

There are now two players departing North Texas to take their talent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Commanders, this time being starting center Tyler Biadsaz.
news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
Advertising