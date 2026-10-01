Trivia Thursday: Time for a Texas-sized rivalry

It's in-state rivalry time, folks, as the Dallas Cowboys will head down I-45 to face the Houston Texans on Sunday, the eighth meeting between the two franchises. The Cowboys hold a slight 4-3 edge in the series, but if we throw in the Oilers before they ran off to Tennessee in 1997, Dallas can boast a 9-6 advantage over Houston.

Texas bragging rights are on the line yet again. Saddle up for some Lone Star trivia!

1) Who is the only person to have served as a head coach for both the Cowboys and Texans?

Jimmy Johnson

Tom Landry

Wade Phillips

Barry Switzer

2) Prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, which current special teamer spent two seasons playing for the Texans?

Bryan Anger

Brandon Aubrey

Trent Sieg

KaVontae Turpin

3) Which current Cowboys defensive tackle was born in Houston and graduated from Taylor High School in the city's suburb of Katy?

Jonathan Bullard

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

LT Overton

4) The Texans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is back with Houston this season after leading the Cowboys in sacks last year. Who is it?

Jadeveon Clowney

Dante Fowler

Osa Odighizuwa

Sam Williams

5) The Cowboys record for most tackles in a season was set in 1989 by this former University of Houston linebacker.

Bill Bates

Jack Del Rio

Eugene Lockhart

Ken Norton Jr.

6) This former Cowboys wide receiver's entire football life was spent in the Lone Star State. He grew up in Fort Worth and played at TCU, was drafted in 1978 by Houston and then finished his career in Dallas.

Tony Hill

Butch Johnson

Mike Renfro

Mike Sherrard

7) Which former Dallas player was born in Houston, won a national championship with LSU, later competed on Survivor and is now the Cowboys' director of youth football development?

Barry Church

Jesse Holley

Danny McCray

Isaiah Stanback

8) Only two Cowboys players in franchise history have caught four touchdown passes in a game. The first one did so on Dec. 20, 1970, against the Houston Oilers. Who was it?