Mailbag: Is Porter trade an all-in move?

Tommy: I think this move is one that helps the Cowboys in the secondary based on the injuries that they've suffered in that room up to this point. The greater question is how much of a boost is it going to be, and that's something that can only be determined as the season goes along.

Think back to that George Pickens trade: Expectations were that he'd be the WR2 and compliment CeeDee Lamb. Then, he goes and racks up over 1,400 yards and has a career season. Could a similar jump happen with Porter? There's a chance, sometimes new environments help young players. Christian Parker has worked with the tall, long-armed press man corners like Porter in the past (Pat Surtain, Quinyon Mitchell), now we'll see if he can help Porter find similar success.